If you’re looking for some OG street food, you’ll never go wrong with Geylang.

The area gets a bad rap for the unadventurous. After all, as Singapore’s most prominent red-light district, it’s easy to make a wrong turn into a sleazy alleyway. Yet, those familiar with the area will be able to meander their way through the best dining gems in the neighbourhood.

Apart from classic Cantonese zi char plates, the locale also sees a couple of interesting dishes like the unconventional Turtle Soup, and the divisive Frog Porridge. Did we also mention some really hip cafes around the area too? Read on for all our favourites.

10 best restaurants and dining spots in Geylang:

(Hero and featured image credit: @esth3r_esth3r via Instagram)