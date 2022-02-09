As much as we champion going plant-based for the Earth, there’s really nothing that makes our mouths salivate like fried chicken.

Just mentioning these two words is enough to evoke memories of biting into a juicy piece of meat that’s been marinated to perfection, accompanied by a deliciously crispy batter to complete the whole experience.

The diet can start tomorrow. We’ve rounded up the best fried chicken joints in Singapore that deliver to you, so you can tuck into the sinful pieces without worry. Read on for the full list.

(Hero and featured image credit: Brian Chan on Unsplash)

Here are the restaurants that will bring you the best fried chicken in Singapore in 2022