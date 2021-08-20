Your guide to planning the perfect picnic this weekend

It’s time to head out into the great outdoors.

If you’re looking for a quick fix to your cabin fever, why not plan a picnic instead? The cool breeze, your skin soaking up all that vitamin D and your feet touching actual grass, this sounds exactly like the type of therapy we need out of the house.

Yet, planning a picnic can be daunting. You’ve got to scour the best locations, and then bring 101 items along with you for the perfect one. From your food and drink to your mats, decorations and dishes, it seems like a hassle for anyone wanting to dine under the cloudy blue skies.

To help you along, we’ve gathered some of the best resources for the perfect picnic in Singapore. Read on for our full list of picnic hampers and picnic planners that’ll sort you out in a jiffy.

The Shake Affinity

(Image credit: Shake Affinity)

The Shake Affinity is a one-stop destination for planning a picnic in Singapore. All you need to do is let them know the decorative theme, your preferred cuisine (you can even let them know if you have anything specific in mind!) and any beverages you’d like to have.

What if you have a special occasion in mind, you ask? The Shake Affinity also hosts add-ons like a mobile cocktail bar, and professional photography service to capture all the moments you’d want to remember.

Book them here.

Picneeds

(Image credit: Picneeds)

During the non-COVID situation, Picneeds usually does beautiful, hassle-free picnic setups for the weary planner. This time, they’re still providing the same service, but they’ll be re-creating the experience for you at home. The DIY rental kit comes with all the essentials for a Picneeds session, delivered right to your doorstep.

They have three different options currently available: The Perfect Pair, fit for two, The Fab 5, meant for five guests, and We Are Family, curated for a party of six to eight. Each package also allows add-ons like the tart options for a sweet treat to end your experience with.

Book them here.

KxS

(Image credit: KxS)

Besides glamping, the events team at KxS also provide picnic packages for guests. Choose from three different packages: Petite for the minimalist, La Norme for a slightly dressier occasion and Le Meilleur for a fancy day out. Prices are inclusive of delivery/setup service charges, and food and decoration add-ons are also available. Halal-based add-ons can be arranged for Muslim guests.

Book them here.

The Lo & Behold Group

(Image credit: The Lo & Behold Group)

We’ve heard through the grapevine that The Lo & Behold Group, the people behind crowd favourite establishments like Tanjong Beach Club and OverEasy, will be launching a new Dine In Nature concept. This concept will include two types of picnic baskets filled to the brim with treats from their other establishments like The White Rabbit’s Duck Rillettes and Chicken Liver Parfait, the sourdough from Le Bon Funk, stuffed Camembert truffles with walnuts and choux pastries.

Keep up to date with this concept on their website here.

Bee’s Knees at The Garage

(Image credit: Bee’s Knees at The Garage)

If you’re looking to dine at Botanic Gardens, picnic-style, Bee’s Knees at The Garage has partnered with homegrown event services brand, Packdd Singapore, to create Picnic Buzz-kets for guests.

These Picnic Buzz-kets are a convenient and delicious way to enjoy your picnic in Singapore: each comes fully equipped picnic set-up including decorative picnic mats, a foldable table, fluffy cushions and battery-operated candlelight. Diners can between three different dining options: Light Bites, Brunch or Dinner and the Vineyard Picnic Buzz-ket. Cocktails and additional menu items are available upon request too. The best part of this experience? Just return the basket and its accoutrements to Bee’s Knees when you’re done, no cleaning required.

(Hero Image credit: Kate Hliznitsova via Unsplash)