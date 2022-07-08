Where to get the best Hainanese curry rice in Singapore

Here’s a head’s up: Hainanese curry rice is not from Hainan, China.

Similar to chicken rice, the dish was borne out of Hainanese immigrants who arrived in Singapore. The people, who were then mainly employed as chefs by wealthy Peranakans and British families, started integrating the elements of their employers’ signature dishes into what we know as Hainanese curry rice today.

For instance, the iconic pork chop was taken from British cuisine, while other components like the chap chye and the curry chicken were adapted from Peranakan homes. When the Hainanese branched out to form their own eateries that catered to this dish, it was also then when they started calling it “scissors cut rice”, a reference to the way they would use scissors to cut up the components in the dish for easy dining.

The messier, the better. (Image credit: @ghostguan via Instagram)

Singapore’s Hainanese curry rice, especially for first-timers, may seem like a mess: steamed white rice forms the base of the plate, which is then blanketed by a mixture curries and finished off with a crown of fried meat and vegetables.

What a glorious mess indeed.

The sloppy dish sees many variations, and diners usually get to pick their choice dishes to go with their rice (if you’re not sure what to get, the pork chop, chap chye, fried egg and the squid are our favourites!).

Read on for the best plates of Hainanese curry rice in Singapore:

(Hero and featured image credit: @xp11 via Instagram)