All our favourite Halloween menus of 2021 to feast on in Singapore

Before the wintry spells of Christmas befall us, there is one other occasion worth dressing up for: Halloween.
Who can pass up a glorious opportunity to dress up anyway? Not us, that’s for sure. If you’re pulling out all the stops to make this spooky occasion even better, there’s nothing like a ghoulish menu of delicious dishes to get the party started with.
Those looking to enjoy the weekend at home should definitely get the Halloween Afternoon Tea set for two from Tablescape, but if you’re up for a tipple — actually, make that three — be sure to head down to Origin Grill & Bar.
Read on for all our favourite Halloween menus of 2021.
(Hero and featured image credit: Shangri-La Singapore)
While you imbibe on The Sinister Savannah cocktail (pictured) at Publico, make sure to also make space for its limited-time specials, available only from 29 to 31 October. Feast on a gorgeous, earthy Char-Grilled Octopus on a bed of Black Ink Risotto, complete with a hearty potato croquette and smoky harissa on the side. If you’re not one for darkness, get the Vitello Tonnato, a poached loin of veal drenched in a harmonious marriage of herb-marinated tuna crudo, tuna Mayo and caperberries.
Better yet, come dressed in vintage glamour of the 1980s, take a selfie with Publico’s themed props and hashtag #PublicoGarden on your social media for a chance to win a S$200 Publico dining voucher and a bottle of Bacardi 8-Year-Old Premium Aged Rum.
This isn’t a new menu per se, but who’s to complain if there’s a promotion in line with the festivities? At Origin Bar, knock back on three Halloween cocktails (Spiced Mandarin Negroni, Blood Orange Margarita and Red Dot Daiquiri) for just S$50 nett between 22 — 30 October, or head over to Origin Grill on 31 October for unlimited servings of canapés, a choice of starter, main course and dessert, along with free-flow wine and cocktails at S$188++ per person.
If you’re spending the spooky season at home, then you might want to consider ramping up the festivities with an Afternoon Tea Set from Tablescape. Available for orders from now till 31 October (one day advance order is required), the Halloween set comes with new treats like the Monster Cake Pop with Caramel and Pumpkin, as well as classic creations such as the Velvet Cheese Mousse, only this time it’s dressed with edible spiderwebs and white-clothed ghosts. Need a tipple to go with? Get the Halloween Afternoon Tea & Cocktail Set. Besides the scrumptious bites, it also comes with two bottled cocktails from the restaurant’s sister concept, Smoke & Mirrors.
Mr Holmes Bakehouse opened earlier this year with a bang, and they’re keeping their promise of a quarterly menu refresh with some spooky treats for diners. Here, dig into a trio of new kooky cruffins this Halloween, including the Pumpkin Cheesecake stuffed with pumpkin puree cheese cream (for all you PSL junkies), Rocky Road, a dark chocolate, marshmallow and walnut concoction as well as the weekend-exclusive Caramel Cardamom Expresso.
Love buffets? Lime Restaurant has got you covered. From 29 to 31 October, feast on the restaurant’s themed Halloween Buffet (S$88++ per person, S$48++ for children ages 4-12), starting with spooky appetisers like the Jack-O-Lantern Salad, Freddy Brain’s Foie Gras with ‘Bloody’ Raspberry Sauce and ‘Eyeball’ Salad with Roasted Tomato and Sweet Pepper Gazpacho. The array of ghouly dishes don’t stop there. For your mains, dig into plates of the Roadkill Roasted Baby Lamb, or take a trip to the Ghost Ship Seafood Bar, where you’ll find all the snow crabs, golden clams, whelks, and prawns you could possibly eat.
This Halloween, Peperoni Pizzeria is bringing back two pizzas from the grave: the Salmone Pizza, a blood-red number with tomato sauce, salmon, capers, and caramelised onions and the Bacon Miele Pizza, a ghost-white option with bacon, honey and fresh oregano.
The Salmone Pizza is available at all outlets from 16 October to 7 November for dine-in, takeaway and delivery while the Bacon Miele Pizza will be available exclusively on GrabFood from 18 October to 31 December.