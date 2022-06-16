Lifestyle Asia
The ultimate guide to heritage hawker food in Singapore and where to find them
16 Jun 2022

The ultimate guide to heritage hawker food in Singapore and where to find them

The ultimate guide to heritage hawker food in Singapore and where to find them
The ultimate guide to heritage hawker food in Singapore and where to find them

Singapore is a food paradise. Many fawn over our rich culinary heritage, which has been defined by the humble hawker centres scattered all across the island. If you need a one-stop guide to the best hawker foods in the city, here are Singapore’s best.

Step into any hawker food centre in Singapore and you’ll come across a dizzying array of dishes and food traditions — anything from regional Chinese cuisine, traditional dishes from the Malay Archipelago and South Asia, and uniquely Singaporean plates that you won’t be able to get your hands anywhere else.

Here’s where you’ll find some of the best hawker food in Singapore.

Here are the best nasi lemak stalls in Singapore

Nasi lemak is arguably one of country’s most iconic dishes. Typically consisting of coconut rice, fried chicken, eggs, peanuts, and a generous side of sambal, it’s the perfect dish for any time of the day.

best congee in singapore

Where to find the best congee in Singapore

Cantonese porridge is thick, rich, and full of flavour. Read on for our guide to the comfort food, which can be found in classic and gourmet variations.

Where to find heritage kueh in Singapore

Kueh are well-loved traditional snacks that are the amalgamation of the many food cultures present in Singapore. Check out these old-school bakeries that still produce these labour-intensive treats.

Discover these traditional and modern biryani dishes

Biryani is a fragrant dish made with long grain rice, tons of spices, and pressure-cooked meats. Nasi biryani is the local take on the dish but read on its many variants.

best prawn noodles in Singapore

Where to go for a steaming bowl of prawn noodles

Unsurprisingly, one of the best hawker foods in Singapore is the delectable prawn noodles, or prawn mee. Here’s where you’ll find the ones with flavourful broths, fresh prawns, and chewy noodles.

Where to go for traditional Teochew porridge

Teochew porride (also know as muey) consists of grain cooked in broth. It’s usually accompanied by braised and minced meat, and steamed fish, and is one of Singapore’s best and most beloved hawker comfort foods.

pandan chiffon cake

Revisit your youth with these old-school cake shops

Anyone who grew up in Singapore will remember visiting these bakeries for a satisfying snack, be it pandan chiffon cake, egg tarts, or mini muffins.

wanton noodles singapore

Slurp up Singapore’s best wanton noodles at these spots

Wanton noodles are not be missed. The dish consists of dry egg noodles drizzled with dark sauces and chilli and served with handmade shrimp dumplings and slices of fatty barbecue pork.

curry puffs singapore

Make your afternoons great again with the best curry puffs in Singapore

Curry puffs are quintessential Singapore snacks. These golden pastries are stuffed with fillings such as potato, fish, and egg.

Tai Cheong egg tarts

These old-school bakeries have the best egg tarts

With a creamy centre and crunchy biscuit base, egg tarts bring together the best of Chinese and European baking traditions. Read on to find the best Hong Kong-style and Portuguese egg tarts.

loy kee chicken rice

Where to find the best chicken rice

Available in variations of steamed, roast, and soy sauce chicken, this dish might be one of the Singapore’s most beloved culinary treasures.

Marriott Bonvoy

Where to get your chilli crab fix

Whether you like your chilli crab sweet, spicy, or even with a more tomato-based sauce, this list is sure to hit the spot.

Violet Oon Singapore kaya toast

Where to get artisanal kaya

Kaya today can be found in traditional Nyonya and Hainanese variants, with the former boasting a rich pandan flavour and deeper green hue, and the latter being sweeter and brown in colour.

Springleaf Prata Place

Where to get the best roti prata

The beloved dish has its roots in South India, with ‘roti’ meaning bread and ‘prata’ or ‘paratha’ meaning flat in Hindi. The recipe is simple but in no way does that undermine how satisfying it is: dough is flavoured with ghee, before being stretched and fried to golden brown perfection.

Hokkien Mee

Where to find the best Hokkien Mee

Think a stir-fried plate of umami goodness, comprised of yellow and thick vermicelli noodles married with a lip-smacking broth of pork bones and prawn heads, which is then elevated with prawns, squid, pork belly strips, egg and crispy fried pork lard.

singapore bak chor mee

Our hit-list of the best Bak Chor Mee in town

Available in soup and dry variants, these Bak Chor Mee options are perfect for a delicious, quick meal fix any day.

These bowls of Bak Kut Teh are sure to hit the spot

The best part of any rainy day is when we slurp on a hot bowl of soup — and one of our favourites has to the herbal and peppery bowls of Bak Kut Teh.

Where to find the best laksa in Singapore

Inarguably one of Singapore best hawker food, here’s a list of our favourite laksa variants and where you can get them in Singapore.

Feast on authentic Teochew cuisine

Take a deep dive into this unique Chinese community and its delightful dishes.

Hainanese Curry Rice

The best Hainanese Curry Rice spots in town

There’s really nothing a sloppy plate of Hainanese Curry Rice can’t fix — the messier the better.

thunder tea rice

Revisit the traditional thunder tea rice at these joints

Before the grain bowl, there was thunder tea rice, an ancient Hakka dish more fondly known as Lei Cha.

claypot rice singapore

Here are our favourite claypot rice spots in town

A truly authentic bowl of claypot rice requires the attention to a multitude of fine details. Here’s where to find the best ones around town.

Our hit list of heritage Hainanese diners in Singapore

Hainanese cuisine isn’t just chicken rice. From dishes like Hainanese pork cutlets to Canned Pig Trotters Bee Hoon, we’re getting our fix from these heritage joints.

best Mee Hoon kway singapore

Slurp on these bowls of Mee Hoon Kueh

If you’re a mee hoon kway over ban mian kind of person at the noodle stall, then you’ve found your people — we’ve rounded up the best that Singapore has to offer.

best places to satisfy rendang craving in Singapore

Satisfy your rendang cravings at these locales

We’re sure the best rendang to you is the one made by your mom or grandma, but if you need a quick fix without having to bother them too much, we’ve got just the list in Singapore for you. 

best chee cheong fun singapore

The best Chee Cheong Fun,  from HK to M’sian versions

Brunch fare gets heaps of love nowadays, but for something just as tasty, comforting and cheap, there’s always chee cheong fun.

best hor fun in singapore beef hor fun san Lou hor fun

Where to find the best hor fun in Singapore

If you can’t decide on a bowl of cereal prawns or coffee ribs at the tze char stall, there’s always a hearty, individual portion of hor fun to fall back on.

best fish head steamboat singapore

Fish head steamboat spots in Singapore for those cold, rainy days

Before the regular hotpot and shabu shabu became popular, the communal soup of choice was always fish head steamboat. 

best roast duck singapore duckland

Where to get the best roast duck in Singapore

Tastier than chicken, healthier, more sustainable and cheaper than beef: duck is an oft overlooked dish that offers just as much joy as other meats.

best western food stalls in Singapore

Old school western food stalls you can’t miss

Here, choose your main — fried fish, chicken chop, or even lamb chop, if you’re feeling fancier — before you get served a generous side of fries, baked beans, buttered bread and the occasional coleslaw.

best satay bee hoon in singapore

We’re in love with the mess that is satay bee hoon

As they say, one’s man’s trash is another man’s treasure and to us, satay bee hoon is a delicious mess that’s filled with the taste of nostalgia.

best fish soup in singapore

The heartiest bowls fish soups to get your hands on

The nourishing bowls are quite literally what the name suggests: fish and soup play an integral part of the dish, usually accompanied with noodles or rice and some vegetables.

Where to find the best kueh lapis in Singapore

The sinful snack finds itself on our tables most frequently during Chinese New Year and Hari Raya, but we say the calories of the best kueh lapis in Singapore are worth having all year round. 

Old school stalls that serve the best carrot cakes in town

PSA: Carrot cake (or chai tow kway, as it is locally called) in Singapore isn’t made of carrots. Neither is it a spiced layered cake with cream cheese frosting. 

best chendol Singapore

Beat the tropical heat with the best chendol

Singapore’s blazing, eternal summer is hard to beat, unless you have a cold treat in hand of course. In the enduring heat, we’re going for the OG icy dessert: chendol. 

best kaya toast in Singapore

Where to find the best kaya toast in Singapore

More than just a tourist must-eat, kaya toast is a classic breakfast menu that’s loved for its simplicity, not to mention the harmonious blend of sweet, toasty, and savoury textures and flavours all at once.

best oyster omelette singapore

Get your oyster omelette fix at these spots

For hawker aficionados, there are few dishes less satisfying than a good plate of oyster omelette, its greasy, savoury bites washed down with a mug of ice-cold sugarcane juice.

best appam in singapore

Where to find the fluffiest (and crispiest) appam in Singapore

Appam (read: ap-pom) is like the forgotten, local sister to the Western pancakes and crepes, only it really shouldn’t be.

