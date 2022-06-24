Hawker guide: 12 stalls to try at Alexandra Village Food Centre

Food prices are going up across the board. But you can still have a sumptuous and affordable meal at hawker centres, especially from these 12 stalls at Alexandra Village Food Centre.

Located near Ikea in an industrial estate, this culinary destination is home to Michelin-recommended stalls serving laksa, Cantonese soups, and soy sauce chicken. Old school delights come in the form of tze char, wanton noodles, and handmade crystal dumplings, while a couple of stalls offer contemporary dishes of muffins and burgers.

The food centre also boasts Hokkien mee made with a collagen-rich seafood stock, herbal bak kut teh, and xiao long bao. Thirsty? Finish off with an indulgent avocado shake.

Alexandra Village Food Centre is located at 120 Bukit Merah Lane 1, Singapore 150120.

12 hawker stalls to try at Alexandra Village Food Centre