Hawker guide: 8 best stalls to eat at Adam Road Food Centre

Small in stature but big in Singapore’s dining scene, Adam Road Food Centre offers hawker gems that’s well known throughout the island. Here is a guide to the best stalls there.

Built in 1974 to house the street hawkers plying their trade along Bukit Timah Canal, Adam Road Food Centre was quickly known as a place for great Malay food, a recognition that continues up to today. Most notable is the nasi lemak from Selera Rasa, which was reportedly a breakfast staple for the Sultan of Brunei whenever he was in town.

Other stalls also draw long queues. People wait for prawn noodles from Noo Cheng, mutton soup from Bahrakath and ice kacang from Teck Kee. Warong Pak Sapari attracts diners with its mee soto, and Cheng Ji’s pork leg bee hoon is a crowd favourite. If you’re pressed for time, the laksa from Adam Fishball Noodle and Adam’s Indian Rojak offer shorter waiting times but food that are just as good.

See below for more details on these stalls

Hawker guide: the best stalls to eat at Adam Road Food Centre