Hawker guide: 8 best stalls to eat at Adam Road Food Centre

Small in stature but big in Singapore’s dining scene, Adam Road Food Centre offers hawker gems that’s well known throughout the island. Here is a guide to the best stalls there.
Built in 1974 to house the street hawkers plying their trade along Bukit Timah Canal, Adam Road Food Centre was quickly known as a place for great Malay food, a recognition that continues up to today. Most notable is the nasi lemak from Selera Rasa, which was reportedly a breakfast staple for the Sultan of Brunei whenever he was in town.
Other stalls also draw long queues. People wait for prawn noodles from Noo Cheng, mutton soup from Bahrakath and ice kacang from Teck Kee. Warong Pak Sapari attracts diners with its mee soto, and Cheng Ji’s pork leg bee hoon is a crowd favourite. If you’re pressed for time, the laksa from Adam Fishball Noodle and Adam’s Indian Rojak offer shorter waiting times but food that are just as good.
See below for more details on these stalls, then check out our other hawker guides here.
Hawker guide: the best stalls to eat at Adam Road Food Centre
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /8
For quality fishballs, Adam Fishball Noodle is your go-to. Their signature has a delightful bounce to it, and the springy noodles hold a lovely bite. Don’t overlook the laksa, which is aromatic with fresh, succulent pieces of cockles.
S$3.50 to S$5.50
Wednesdays to Fridays, 7.30am to 4.30pm
Saturdays to Mondays, 7.30am to 7.30pm
2 /8
The fried doughs are one of the draws of Indian rojak, and this stall does them well. They’re substantial yet airy, flavourful without being too oily. The sauce is noteworthy too: rich and thick enough to coat every dip.
S$5 to S$8
Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am to 8.30pm
3 /8
Bahrakath specialises in mutton soup. The star is the tender mutton leg, which should be enjoyed with a side of bread for soaking in the spicy broth. More adventurous eaters can opt for mutton tongue, brain or tripe.
S$6 to S$9
Daily, 1pm to 3am
4 /8
Cheng Ji is popular for its pork leg bee hoon. The meat is soft and tender, and the bee hoon is slightly moist with a touch of wok hei. The smoky char kway teow is just as delicious, as is the soft carrot cake.
S$3 to S$8
Mondays, 1pm to 7pm
Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am to 9pm
5 /8
Noo Cheng claims to have big prawns in their noodles, and they’re right. They’re thick and fresh, and come in an seductively umami broth with chewy noodles. Add tender pork ribs for more texture and a heartier meal.
S$6 to S$16
Tuesdays to Thursday, 10am to 4pm, 6.30pm to 11pm
Fridays and Sundays, 10am to 4pm, 6.30pm to 2am
Saturdays, 10am to 4pm, 6.30pm to 12am
6 /8
The key to a good mee soto is the broth, and Warong Pak Sapari’s version doesn’t disappoint. It’s rich, deeply flavoured and coats the chewy noodles and the tender chicken strips. They sell out fast, so go early and avoid the queue.
S$3.50 to S$6.50
Tuesdays to Sundays, 7.30am to 9pm
7 /8
Selera Rasa’s nasi lemak is what most people come to Adam Road for. Famous for their fragrant and fluffy rice, and lusciously spicy sambal, diners can have them in a range of sets from the basic – fried egg and ikan bilis – to the Royal Rumble, which adds on fried chicken, fried fish, otak otak, and begedil.
S$3 to S$6
Saturdays to Thursdays, 7am to 5pm
8 /8
For dessert, head to Teck Kee. Popular items include their ice kacang, which they add attam seeds to and drizzle with rose and sarsaparilla syrups, sweet mung bean soup called tau suan, the nutritious cheng teng and a refreshing chin chow (grass jelly) with longan.
S$1.80 to S$2.80
Tuesdays to Sundays, 12pm to 11.30pm