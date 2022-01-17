Hawker guide: 9 best stalls at Hong Lim Food Centre to try today

We roll on with our guide to hawker centres where you can dine with up to five people. Next up, Hong Lim Food Centre.

Opened in 1978, Hong Lim is one of the earliest hawker centres built in the city. It was constructed to house food vendors on Hokkien Street, some who eventually set up iconic stalls now run by their descendants.

One of them is Tang Kay Kee Fish Head Bee Hoon, a fourth-generation hawker who sells Japanese-inspired lunch bowls by day and zi char by night. Tanglin Crispy Curry Puff has also been in the family for two generations, and they continue to serve piping hot pastries filled with meat and potato.

Many diners flock to the centre for one of two stalls selling curry chicken noodles, Cantonese Delights and Heng Kee. For duck rice and kway chap, head to Ah Heng, then Morning Bak Kut Teh for the soy sauce-based broth.

Eddy’s is the namesake stall of an owner who sells Western fusion meals like duck confit and laksa spaghetti, and Hiong Kee Dumplings wraps bak zhang all year round. In the evening, Woh Hup fires up the wok for its Cantonese style zi char.

Hong Lim Market & Food Centre is located at 531A Upper Cross St, Singapore 051531.

Below, 9 best stalls at Singapore’s Hong Lim Food Centre to visit this week: