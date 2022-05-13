Hawker guide: 13 stalls at Bedok 85 Fengshan Food Centre to feast on

From famous bak chor mee to a Michelin-recognised satay bee hoon, 85 Fengshan Food Centre is a culinary destination in the east, exemplified by these 13 stalls.
Also known as Bedok 85, the hawker centre is perhaps the most well known for having two neighbouring stalls selling minced pork noodles, both of which diners rave about. Other notable dishes include satay bee hoon by Bib Gourmand recipient Shi Wei Da, and barbecue stingray from Chomp Chomp.
The surrounding stalls also provide an equally fantastic dining experience. Chai Chee sells pork porridge of the Cantonese variety, while Shanghai Xiao Long Bao dishes out delectable soup dumplings. Fu Zhou keeps the traditional oyster cake alive, and 75 Ah Balling continues to serve peanut soup the old school way. Read on to find out more.
85 Fengshan Food Centre is located at Blk 85 Bedok North Street 4, Singapore 460085.
13 best stalls at 85 Fengshan Food Centre to check out
Ah Balling, which means glutinous rice balls, began life in 1947 as a pushcart along Jalan Sultan Road before evolving into three locations around Singapore. Now run by the third-generation of founder Aw Kim Chye, they offer different flavours of rice balls from sesame to green tea, which is served either in a soup of peanut, almond milk or ginger.
S$1.50 to S$3
Daily, 11am to 10.30pm
It’s steaming bowls of congee at Chai Chee, which serves them Cantonese style: thick, chewy and comforting. The signature comes with slabs of pork, while the century egg option adds an earthy note. A side of crunchy youtiao elevates the dish further.
S$4 to S$5.50
Tuesdays to Sundays, 4.30pm to 2.30am
Competition is tough among zi char stalls at Fengshan, but judging from the queue, Chomp Chomp seems to be ahead thanks to their Hotplate BBQ Stingray. The dish takes awhile to arrive, but it’s gorgeously charred and luscious with sambal. A lashing of chinchalok keeps the richness in check.
Daily, 5pm to 12.30am
Fu Zhou Oyster cake has been frying the southern Chinese specialty since 1982. The saucer shaped fritters are stuffed edge to edge with oyster, prawn and pork. Other renditions including crab, scallop, salmon or vegetarian, as well as the mix Seafood Special.
S$3.50 to S$4
Tuesdays to Sundays, 8am to 8pm
Loyang is a world away, but their outlet at Fengshan is a more accessible way to taste their signature. The classic offers palm-sized shrimps with chewy noodles in an umami broth, and you can add pork ribs to it for a heartier meal. If the prawns are not large enough, there’s a XL option.
S$5 to S$13.80
Tuesdays to Sundays, 7am to 3pm
Before plant-based meat, there was Chinese vegetarian food, and along with it came Meow Xiang. Unlike other vegetarian stalls that allow your choice of toppings, this one serves a standard mix of crispy tofu skin, mock meat, cabbage on top of peppery bee hoon. The chilli sauce packs quite a punch too.
S$2 to S$4
Tuesdays to Sundays, 4.30am to 1.30pm
Late night diners are well looked after by Lin Yuan, which grills smoky Chinese-style satay until the wee hours of the morning. Pick your protein – either chicken, pork or mutton – add a diamond of ketupat, and dunk it all into their rich peanut sauce.
S$0.80 per stick, minimum 10 sticks
Tuesdays to Sundays, 4.30pm to 2am
The first of two stellar bak chor mee stalls at Fengshan, Seng Hian has been dishing out irresistible bowls of minced pork noodles since 1985. You have the option of having it dry or in soup, and both choices offer springy noodles, generous amounts of ground meat, and a heady garlic aroma.
S$3.50 to S$5.50
Thursdays to Tuesdays, 3.30pm to midnight
This stall offers the xiao long bao experience at the fraction of the price. The dumplings are prepared Shanghai-style – a thicker skin compared to what Din Tai Fung does – offering a toothsome bite, silky broth and well-seasoned pork. The guotie, or pan-fried dumplings, are another speciality from the coastal metropolis, as well as zha jiang noodles.
S$3.50 to S$5
Tuesdays to Sundays, 8am to 9pm
Shi Wei Da specialises solely in satay bee hoon, which was recognised by Michelin with a Bib Gourmand. Pick your portion of fish, meat and vegetables, which are added to bee hoon then submerged under a fragrant peanut sauce made from scratch by owner Ng Kim Song.
S$2.50 to S$4
Wednesdays to Mondays, 4pm to midnight
Rows of chicken wings on long skewers glisten and spin as they are barbecued over charcoal, a sight that greets diners when they walk up to this stall. The birds are juicy, tender and smoky, traits that are also found in their equally enjoyable otak-otak.
S$1.40 per wing, minimum two wings
Tuesdays to Sundays, 4pm to 1am
Taking after the romanticised name for Shantou in Guangdong, Swatow serves classic bowls of wanton noodles made up of crispy dumplings, springy noodles and meaty char siu. The Mushroom Chicken Feet Noodles are also popular, as well as their Laksa.
S$3.50 to S$5.50
Thursdays to Tuesdays, 6.30am to 8.30pm
Right next door to Seng Hiang is Xing Ji, which was started by Sim Geok Him in 1968 as a pushcart before moving into its current premises. Now run by his third-generation, the noodles come in a broth made from pork bones, and topped with meatballs, minced pork and garlic. It’s lighter than Seng Hiang’s punchier rendition, but more refreshing.
S$3.50 to S$4.50
Fridays to Wednesdays, 11am to 11pm
