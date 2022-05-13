Hawker guide: 13 stalls at Bedok 85 Fengshan Food Centre to feast on

From famous bak chor mee to a Michelin-recognised satay bee hoon, 85 Fengshan Food Centre is a culinary destination in the east, exemplified by these 13 stalls.

Also known as Bedok 85, the hawker centre is perhaps the most well known for having two neighbouring stalls selling minced pork noodles, both of which diners rave about. Other notable dishes include satay bee hoon by Bib Gourmand recipient Shi Wei Da, and barbecue stingray from Chomp Chomp.

The surrounding stalls also provide an equally fantastic dining experience. Chai Chee sells pork porridge of the Cantonese variety, while Shanghai Xiao Long Bao dishes out delectable soup dumplings. Fu Zhou keeps the traditional oyster cake alive, and 75 Ah Balling continues to serve peanut soup the old school way. Read on to find out more.

85 Fengshan Food Centre is located at Blk 85 Bedok North Street 4, Singapore 460085.

(Image credit: @bedok85bcm & @cornersandcrumbs)

13 best stalls at 85 Fengshan Food Centre to check out