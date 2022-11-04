7 best hawker stalls to visit at ABC Brickworks Food Centre

From Penang heritage cuisine and stellar wanton mee to a gigantic fried seafood platter, these seven hawker stalls showcase the best of ABC Brickworks Food Centre.
Located in Bukit Merah, the hawker centre takes its name after the former Archipelago Brewery Company, which stood where Anchorpoint shopping mall is today. While no official records exists, some allude its Brickworks portion to the numerous brick kilns in the neighbouring Alexandria area.
Today, ABC Brickworks brews up a diverse range of foods. Wow Wow West slings sausages and steak with homemade sauces, while Jason Penang Cuisine presents iconic dishes from the founder’s hometown. Project Penyek smashes fried chicken and drops a colossal seafood feast, and Jin Jin Dessert highlights traditional treats both hot and cold. For old school buns, Bao Zai still freshly shapes them every day. Likewise, it’s all manual work to make Fatty Cheong’s wantons and Ghim Moh Carrot Cake’s chye tow kway. See below for more.
ABC Brickworks is located at 6 Jalan Bukit Merah, Singapore 150006. Be sure to visit early as some of the stalls sell out after lunch time.
7 best stalls to visit at ABC Brickworks Food Centre today:
At most places, baos are a product of the industrial food machine, but Bao Zai takes the traditional route. The buns are made according to a family recipe that dates back to over 40 years, and involves moulding them by hand daily. Char siu bao is their best seller, and they also offer other dim sum like siu mai, fan choy, and lor mai kai. Find more delicious paus here.
S$0.70 – S$2
Fridays – Tuesdays, 11am – 7pm
As the name alludes to, this stall began life in Ghim Moh Food Centre before expanding to ABC Brickworks. Run by founder Sim Gek Choo’s son, he whips up handmade chye tow kway of the black and white kind, which can be had either separately or together. The radish takes on the smoky flavour from the wok, with crispy edges and a soft centre. For more on the best carrot cakes around the island, click here.
S$3 – S$5
Mondays – Fridays, 7:45am – 1.30pm
(Image credit: aatmm_eats / Instagram)
It is body positivity at its best at Fatty Cheong, the eponymous stall of Chan Tuck Cheong. Chan worked under an influential Hong Kong chef for years before branching out on his own in 1992 to specialise in wanton noodles. Both the char siu and the wanton are made fresh daily, which can be ordered with either egg noodles or hor fun. Chan also has another stall at ABC Brickworks that sell Cantonese tze char such as steamed grouper and crispy prawn noodles.
S$3 to S$6.50
Mondays – Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 11.30am – 8.30pm
(Image credit: ahxuncorner / Instagram)
Jason Khaw was a chef to the British High Commissioner for 14 years before he decided to return to his Penang roots. Together with his wife Linda, they set up this hawker stall to showcase dishes from the northwest Malaysian state, including assam laksa, char kway teow, and Hokkien mee. His portions are substantial, especially the pork rib and prawn noodle soup, which comes heavily laden with a rich, aromatic broth.
S$4 – S$6
Tuesdays – Sundays, 11.30am – 2pm, 5.30pm – 8pm
(Image credit: wanrensg_victor / Instagram)
Jin Jin Dessert is an ABC Brickworks institution that was given up by the previous owner and bought over by Calvin Ho and Ewan Tang. While the duo had no past hawker experience, they learned the trade and created signatures of their own, including the Power Chendol and the Gangster Ice (durian and mango with ice shavings). Other hot and cold dishes include Penang ice kachang, tapioca sea coconut, and cheng tng gingko.
S$2 to S$3
Thursdays – Tuesdays, 12pm – 10pm
(Image credit: chazrt / Instagram)
Project Penyet makes the nasi ayam penyet their strategy. The stall coats a chicken thigh generously with batter, fries it to a crisp, and smashes it, then serves it with chicken rice (or fried rice), and vegetables. They are also popular for their seafood platter, which features fresh flower crabs, prawns, squid, and black pomfret fried and covered in crunchy batter. It comes with rice, vegetables, and two kinds of sambal, and is large enough for up to five people. The platter needs to be ordered one day in advance.
S$5.50 – S$8.50
Tuesdays – Sundays, 10.30am – 6pm
Wow Wow West reaches for the sky when it comes to serving Western food at big portions and affordable prices. The business was founded in 1999 at Raffles Institution, and the moniker came from a student contest to name the various canteen stalls. Founders Eric Ng and Kathy Yu liked it so much and kept it when they moved to ABC Brickworks. They serve beef stew, striploin steak, chicken chop, pork sausages, fish & chips, and more, many of which are seasoned according to their own recipes and flavoured with homemade sauces. Dishes come with sides including coleslaw, baked beans, and fries.
S$4.50 – S$12
Tuesdays – Saturdays, 10.30am – 2pm, 4.30pm – 8pm