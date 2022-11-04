7 best hawker stalls to visit at ABC Brickworks Food Centre

From Penang heritage cuisine and stellar wanton mee to a gigantic fried seafood platter, these seven hawker stalls showcase the best of ABC Brickworks Food Centre.

Located in Bukit Merah, the hawker centre takes its name after the former Archipelago Brewery Company, which stood where Anchorpoint shopping mall is today. While no official records exists, some allude its Brickworks portion to the numerous brick kilns in the neighbouring Alexandria area.

Today, ABC Brickworks brews up a diverse range of foods. Wow Wow West slings sausages and steak with homemade sauces, while Jason Penang Cuisine presents iconic dishes from the founder’s hometown. Project Penyek smashes fried chicken and drops a colossal seafood feast, and Jin Jin Dessert highlights traditional treats both hot and cold. For old school buns, Bao Zai still freshly shapes them every day. Likewise, it’s all manual work to make Fatty Cheong’s wantons and Ghim Moh Carrot Cake’s chye tow kway. See below for more.

ABC Brickworks is located at 6 Jalan Bukit Merah, Singapore 150006. Be sure to visit early as some of the stalls sell out after lunch time.

(Hero and featured image credit: @ahxuncorner/Instagram & @contactming/Instagram)

7 best stalls to visit at ABC Brickworks Food Centre today: