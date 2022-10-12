Hawker guide: 9 best stalls to order from at Pek Kio Food Centre

Inflation continues to soar, but you still can get a good meal from Singapore’s hawker stalls, like these nine places at Pek Kio Food Centre.
While not as well known as other hawker centres like Adam Road’s or Old Airport Road’s, this food centre offers just as much to rave about as the other dining spots. Located in Farrer Park, the name comes from the Hokkien words for ‘white bridge’, which previously spanned over the nearby Kampong Java canal. Curiously, the streets are named after various English cities and counties; Pek Kio itself is on Cambridge Road.
Today, diners flock to the hawker centre for its Michelin-backed chee cheong fun and prawn noodles, as well as wanton mee, pancake, and Hokkien mee. Many of these stalls close early, so visiting during lunch is your best bet. See below for more recommendations.
9 best stalls to order from at Pek Kio Food Centre
Pek Kio Food Centre’s Double Spring offers thick slices of duck that has been braised until tender, with the meat offering a good balance between lean and fatty textures. It brings contrast to the smooth rice noodles and is complemented by a subtly herbal broth. The stall also serves duck with rice or porridge.
Price: S$4 to S$6
Opening hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays – Sundays, 8am – 3pm
Instead of working from pre-cut radish slices, Heng Leong preserves the old way by dicing them up daily. Their chunky carrot cake comes in two styles, a white version that is reminiscent of an omelette with crispy edges and a soft centre, while the dark rendition is luscious and smoky.
For more carrot cake recommendations, click here.
Price: S$2.50 to S$3
Opening hours: Tuesdays – Sundays, 7.30am – 2pm
Run by a husband and wife team, Lai Hiang’s prawn noodle soup offers a sizeable potion of their sweet, umami broth, but it’s the dry style that allows you to fully enjoy the springy noodles, thick slices of prawn, pork, and fish cake, as well as crunchy fried shallot.
On the search for good prawn noodles? Head here for more recommendations.
S$2.50 to S$5
Wednesdays – Thursdays, Saturdays – Mondays, 6am – 2pm
Fish soup offers a meal that is both comforting, refreshing, and somewhat healthy – as long as you ignore the high salt content as pointed out by a certain national newspaper. If you’re going down this route, do it well at Ng Seng Heng. The longstanding stall serves elegantly complex broths with fish or seafood, which come with vegetables and cubes of tofu.
Price: S$5 to S$7
Opening hours: Daily, 7.30am – 3pm
From a small push cart in the 1950s to one of the most popular stores at the hawker centre, Pin Wei is a Michelin-endorsed stall that sees a constant line of people waiting for its chee cheong fun. Using a custom-built steamer, they consistently produce silky smooth rice rolls come stuffed with either char siu, prawn, or scallop. Eat it with the sambal belacan, which is made fresh daily with sweet soy sauce.
Do afternoon tea the local way with these other stellar chee cheong fun stalls.
Price: S$3 to S$6
Opening hours: Tuesdays – Sundays, 6.30am – 2pm
Another Michelin-approved stall is Sheng Seng. They specialise in Hokkien mee of the wetter kind, which comes laden with egg noodles, bee hoon, prawns, squid, and fish cake. The homemade sambal is a highlight too, offering a brightness to the dish together with a squeeze of lime.
Price: S$3.50 to S$7
Opening hours: Tuesdays – Sundays, 10am – 3pm
Soon Kee does not skimp when it comes to its wanton mee, which comes with a heaping of lean char siu on top of springy egg noodles. Mix it well with the oily, umami-rich sauce, which is arguably the dish’s main star.
Price: S$4 to S$4.50
Opening hours: Thursdays – Sundays, 5am – 1.30pm
Pek Kio Food Centre is home to the popular Chef Wang Fried Rice brand, but Tong Siew offers a more nostalgic take on the dish. Containing eggs, fish cake, chicken, and toppings of crunchy whitebait, it’s homey, delightful, and very affordable at S$3. They also sell hor fun for the same price, and a prawn omelette for slightly more.
Price: S$3 – S$4
Opening hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays – Mondays, 1am – midnight
Yean Heng specialises in traditional pancakes, which you can watch them craft in large pans. The signature peanut pancake arrives with the edges delicately crispy, then yields to a soft, chewy interior packed with crushed peanuts. At only 80 cents, they’re also a steal.
Price: S$0.80
Opening hours: Tuesdays – Sundays, 8am – 4pm
