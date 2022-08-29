Hawker guide: 8 best stalls to order from Chong Pang Market & Food Centre

Chances are you’ve heard of Chong Pang Market & Food Centre.

A popular market-hawker centre in Yishun, the locale is home to a good number of local food stalls that serve a good variety of favourites in town. From chicken rice and prawn noodles to nasi lemak and ayam penyet, you can get your Singapore food fix here for sure.

But as with every famous hawker centre in Singapore, you’ll want to pick your stalls wisely. Read on for our favourites and what to order from there.

What to eat at Chong Pang Market & Food Centre:

(Hero and featured image credit: @joslovesfood via Instagram)