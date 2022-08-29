Hawker guide: 8 best stalls to order from Chong Pang Market & Food Centre

Chances are you’ve heard of Chong Pang Market & Food Centre.
A popular market-hawker centre in Yishun, the locale is home to a good number of local food stalls that serve a good variety of favourites in town. From chicken rice and prawn noodles to nasi lemak and ayam penyet, you can get your Singapore food fix here for sure.
But as with every famous hawker centre in Singapore, you’ll want to pick your stalls wisely. Read on for our favourites and what to order from there.
What to eat at Chong Pang Market & Food Centre:
It’s a no brainer for diners that Chuan Kee Boneless Braised duck specialises in Teochew-style braised duck, but when they mean they specialise in it, they aren’t kidding — that’s the only style of the meat they serve here. You can either have the tender duck with a blanket of gravy and fluffy rice like we usually do, or with kway teow and porridge as the base of your meal.
Diners can always get the ever dependable fishball noodles at Lu Xiang Ji, but returning customers know that the must-order here is actually a bowl of chicken feet noodles. The protein is an acquired texture for those who aren’t too fond of it, but the ones here are soft and chewy to the bite, and makes for a delightful break between mouthfuls of noodles.
Yao Fa Teochew Noodles serves up a mean bowl of nostalgia. Here, a clean broth of minced pork, juicy mushrooms, seaweed and fishballs accompany the noodles, not forgetting a lavish sprinkle of deep fried lard for good measure, of course. Get the dry version with plenty of vinegar if you’re feeling up for a kick.
A standard bowl of prawn noodles from Tian Ji Shu Shi will only set you back a neat S$3, and the affordable price tag comes with a decent serving of ingredients that you definitely won’t complain about. For a true nose-to-tail gastronomic experience, get the Pork Ribs & Pig’s Tail Noodles.
If you haven’t already guessed, Super Penyet is known for their, well, Ayam Penyet. What we like most from the stall is actually the Nasi Goreng Ayam Penyet — the rice is moist and each individual grain is well coated with the seasonings it’s fried with.
Another nostalgic number we love? Hoe Soon Noodles. The wanton noodles here lean more towards the traditional, childhood taste we love with tons of ketchup lathered at the bottom of the dish. The char siew is slightly drier than we’d like, but the plump wantons more than make up for it.
The plethora of options we have at a hawker centre can sometimes be a little too much to bear, so when that happens, we tend to fall back on a classic — chicken rice. At Ji De Lai Hainanese Chicken Rice, you can find rice that’s a little greasier (in a good way!) to form the base of your meal, coupled with pieces of corn-fed chicken that’s delightfully succulent too.
On a budget these days now that inflation and a recession is imminent? Us too, babes, us too. For that reason alone we’re spotlighting Wan Xing Nasi Lemak. The fragrant pandan rice combinations start from an affordable price of S$2.80, and if you feel like splurging a little, there are other sets that offer fried chicken wing, luncheon meat, and fish as well.
