Hawker guide: what to eat at Beo Crescent Food Centre

Singapore’s latest Covid-19 measures include allowing people to dine at certain hawker centres in groups of five. One of these venues is Beo Crescent Food Centre, which is home to a number of culinary gems. For those unfamiliar with it, here is a guide on what to eat there.

Located in Bukit Ho Swee, Beo Crescent Market and Food Centre was built in 1965 on the site of the devastating fires in 1961. It began as an open market before being redeveloped into its current guise. (Fun fact: NTUC Welcome, the precursor to Fairprice, opened it second store nearby. It still stands today.)

While the hawker centre is not as expansive as others, there are a number of reputable stalls, some with long queues. People come for dishes such as lor mee, char kway teow and fish soup, the Cantonese claypot rice is also a draw.

There is also ban mian, a soupy, handmade noodle dish, and Cantonese-style porridge. Look out for Teochew braised duck from a young hawker, as well as fried rice from an ex-Din Tai Fung chef. Nan Yuan, a stall that has been around since 1961, offers handmade fish balls, and Heng Heng does black and white carrot cake. Finish your meal with a soft, airy kueh tutu.

Check out below for a guide on what to eat at Beo Crescent Food Centre.

Beo Crescent Market and Food Centre is located at 38A Beo Crescent, Singapore 169982.