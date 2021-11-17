Hawker guide: What to eat at Ghim Moh Food Centre

Hawker centres are some of the most distinctive and unique features in Singapore’s history.

Following our nation’s rapid urbanisation, hawker centres like Ghim Moh Food Centre were built as a way to address the problem of illegal hawking, and to give these stall owners a safe and hygienic place to work without the constant worry of running from inspectors.

Yet, these locales do a lot more than just keep us full. They are a physical community space where diners of all backgrounds come to bond over the love of food at any time of the day — a salaryman scoffing down a quick breakfast before work, uncles and aunties chatting over a cups of coffee and tea on a languid afternoon, or students feasting after a late night project — hawker centres of today still carry the same sort of importance in our heritage and social fabric.

Ghim Moh Food Centre, which began its operations in 1972, remains a popular spot for many. Now almost half a century old, a number of stalls here have gone through facelifts and change of hands, but one thing remains: no frills, just well-made, good food.

Two stalls in particular have won the fancy of Michelin inspectors and placed them on Singapore’s edition of the Bib Gourmand list, while others come with a touch of comfort and nostalgia for a blast from the past. If you’re looking for delicious but affordable food, you’ve come to the right place.

Here’s our hitlist of what to eat at Ghim Moh Food Centre:

(Hero and featured image credit: @thesillygirlsays and @nomninjas)