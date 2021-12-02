Hawker guide: 13 must-try stalls at Maxwell Food Centre

Maxwell Food Centre joins the list of hawker centres that now allow groups of five people to dine together, making it a good time to revisit one of the more popular eateries in Singapore. Here’s a guide to some of the better food stalls there.

The food centre originally started in 1929 as a wet market built on top of Chinese burial grounds. It lasted through the Japanese Occupation and housed a community kitchen that fed the poor and displaced after the war. It was renovated into its current form and opened in 1987.

Today, the hawker centre is home to numerous popular stalls, some who have been there for decades. There is Hup Kee, which serves the Fujian dish of wu xiang, and Fu Shun Shao La Mian Jia offers Cantonese roast meats. Look for bowls of fragrant laksa from Old Nyonya, or join the queue for Jin Hua’s creamy fish soup.

Tian Tian’s renowned chicken rice also sees a line of locals and tourists, while Famous Queens’ fluffy briyani is underrated. Smooth, saucy rice rolls can be found at Chee Cheong Fun Club, and Tong Xin Ju steams up juicy xiao long bao.

Fuzhou oyster cake is a fried snack that is slowly disappearing from Singapore’s food scene, so try one from Maxwell Fuzhou Oyster Cake before it’s gone. China Street serves ham chin peng, another culinary art that’s being dying out, while Heng Heng does tapioca cake, ondeh ondeh and other kueh the traditional way.

For something more international, Ramen Taisho offers the Japanese noodle dish but with local twists. And to pair alongside all these food, Welcome Ren Min serves local and foreign craft beer from smooth lagers to dark, brooding stouts.

Maxwell Food Centre is located at 1 Kadayanallur St, Singapore 069184

Check out our hawker guide on what to eat and drink at Maxwell Food Centre: