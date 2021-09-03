Eggslut has arrived in Singapore – here’s what to order

There hasn’t been a shortage of international fast-food chains setting up shop in Singapore. From lobster rolls to burgers, Singaporeans seem to get the longer end of the stick when it comes to these hyped-up, reputable eateries.

Despite the heavy rains and thunderstorms the pandemic has brought about the F&B industry, a new contender has entered the scene: Eggslut. Now, for the well-travelled, Eggslut isn’t an unfamiliar name. With roots from an LA food truck, Eggslut has made its way to branches in Las Vegas, London, Seoul, Tokyo and Kuwait City, making the outpost at Scotts Square the brand’s very first Southeast Asian foray.

Eggslut’s first Southeast Asian outpost is located within the first floor of Scotts Square



Here, six egg-stuffed burgers will make up the core menu, complete with five sides and a range of beverages to choose from.

Perhaps this is your first look at the egg-focused menu. In that case, then you’d be wise to take a recommendation from us — and the CEO of Eggslut, Jeff Vales. The Fairfax Sandwich (S$12) is a beautiful, creamy option that barely holds together even with both hands — think cage-free and soft-scrambled eggs (made to perfection with a generous amount of butter, might we add), caramelised onions, cheddar cheese, chives and a smear of sriracha mayo on the buns for a bit of heat.

Fairfax Sandwich (Image credit: Jocelyn Tan for Lifestyle Asia)

A side of the Slut — yes, we realise reading that out loud may make you feel a little queasy (Image credit: Jocelyn Tan for Lifestyle Asia)

We’ve never stepped foot into an establishment and only ordered a main, so if you’re like us then we highly suggest a sharing of the Slut (S$11). Notwithstanding its slur of a name, it actually refers to a jar of velvety house-made potato puree, crowned with a gently with coddled egg, chives and grey salt. Give it a good stir with your spoon to break the yolk and even out the seasonings before dipping it with the crispy baguette toasts on the side for a creamy, comforting accompaniment to your sandwiches.

Gaucho Sandwich (Image credit: Jocelyn Tan for Lifestyle Asia)

We understand that a sandwich packed with scrambled eggs might not appeal to everyone, and some would rather a meaty, heartier option to get them through the day. For this, there’s the Gaucho (S$23). Inside, you’ll find tender slices of wagyu tri-tip steak that’s layered with chimichurri, juicy red onions, arugula, and of course, a perfectly cooked over-medium egg. It can get a little messy trying to chomp down on this chunky burger, so be sure to grab some extra serviettes or even bring your own wet wipe.

One similarity you’ll find from both sandwiches is the shiny, egg-washed buns that look almost too good to be true. We heard that the glossy, pillowy-soft brioche buns are made with a precise recipe in South Korea before it’s flown here. Even if you’re not a carb person, there is an option for diners to swap the buns out with a salad at no additional cost.

While you’re at it, be sure to grab a can of the world’s first flavoured craft sodas in Elderflower & Lemon and Grapefruit & Ginger to wash it all down with.

Eggslut is located at #01-12, Scotts Square, 6 Scotts Road, Singapore 228209. It will begin operations on 9 September 2021, from 8 am to 10 pm daily.