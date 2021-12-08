Here’s where you’ll find the best pies in Singapore

Cakes are great and all, but sometimes a slice pie is really what’ll hit the dessert spot at the end of the meal.
Buttery crusts filled with anything from stewed apples to spiced pumpkin topped with whipped cream — we’re salivating at the thought of it already.
Here in Singapore, you don’t just get your classic holiday pies either. Yes, you can still get your good ol’ Pecan pie, but what about one spiked with tequila from La Mexicana for a boozy sweet treat? Other interesting options we keep going back for includes this one for all you secret toothpaste-eating folks out there: a mint chocolate Grasshopper pie from Windowsill Pies that’s a lot more addictive than it sounds.
Ready for a treat? Here’s where to find the best pies in Singapore:
It isn’t an exaggeration to say we wait in eager anticipation for Thanksgiving and Christmas season every year, just to get a slice of Yardbird’s pumpkin pie. No, seriously. The Dutch Apple Pie might be a crowd favourite because it’s a familiar flavour, but the Pumpkin Pie — with its beautiful balance of sweet and spice topped only by a cloud of whipped cream — is the true winner of our hearts.
Panamericana Bakery is bringing some of their delicious bakes to you while you’re laying on the couch in your pjs. Besides their delicious loaves of bread, you can also find the classic Pecan pie and Frangipane Tart on the menu, ready to be served at your next celebration.
Diners can for pre-order (3 days in advance) for deliveries or takeaway from Monday to Sunday, while same day deliveries and takeaway are available from Friday to Sunday.
Pecan pie is a classic, but if you want to jazz up the table with something a little more intriguing, then you might want to take a look at La Mexicana’s Mexican Tequila Pecan Pie. With tequila in the mix, you know you’re about to dig in to one helluva good time.
There is a two day preorder required for the Mexican Tequila Pecan Pie.
Windowsill Pies has flourished since its humble beginnings back in 2011, and we’re all here for it. Fans of the bakery know that every first timer should give the refreshingly tart Morello Sour Cherry Pie a try, but if you’re one for something different, the Grasshopper (mint chocolate) Pie has been rising in ranks for us. Can’t decide? You can get a selection of 10 assorted slices (arranged in a whole pie shape, of course) here too.
Have you seen a dreamier pie than the Wild Berry Lavender one at Elijah Pies? Not us, that’s for sure. Crafted with real berries, fresh yogurt and laced with lavender, the galaxy hues of white, purple and blue are not only a feast for your eyes, but your palate too. Other popular creations here include the Nutella Pie and the Honey Chrysanthemum Pie.
The Marmalade Pantry isn’t just a great spot for café fare; they’ve been churning out delectable bakes too. Take the Chocolate Banana Banoffee Pie for instance. A shortcrust pastry forms the base of the pie, before it’s generously slathered with Dutch chocolate ganache, dark chocolate ganache, fresh bananas and caramel toffee.