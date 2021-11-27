Gelato is the superior heat-wave beating dessert, which is probably why this guide to the bets gelato in Singapore couldn’t have come at a better time.
Now, for the uninitiated, gelato isn’t a synonym for ice-cream. While they both share the same main ingredients (dairy, sugar, and air), the proportions used to make these two desserts result in a completely different taste and texture.
We won’t bore you with the specifics of cream, air or milk ratio, but we’ll just leave you with some facts: gelato is much silkier and denser in texture, and packs a lot more flavour than your average scoop of ice cream. Sounds perfect for a hot, humid afternoon? We thought so too.
Gelato Labo churns out small-batch flavours of the sweet treat with fresh fruits, and is dedicated to sourcing local and organic ingredients where possible to create the best gelato possible. Don’t expect your regular hazelnut and vanilla flavours here either: dig into a scoop or two of unique flavours like the vegan Yamanashi Peach & Lemongrass and the creamy Sakura Smoke, Artichoke & Pear Compote.
If you’re a waffle fanatic, the joint also has their version of Tokyo Mochi Waffles that meld the perfect ratio of crispy exterior to chewy filling, best served with your gelato.
Dopa Dopa has been making waves in Singapore’s gelato scene for it’s authentic, hand-made sticky scoops of gelato. Here, you’ll find only eight flavours at any point of time: the shop is committed to making them fresh to keep the quality top-notch. We recommend paring the dense, chewy gelatos with the diner’s buttery croissants, best washed down with a hot cuppa joe on the side.
Started by two fine pastry chefs, Eric and Mandeep, who had stints in Blue Hill at Stone Barns in New York and Le Clarence in Paris before meeting in the now-defunct Cheek By Jowl, Monarchs & Milkweed is the place to be for stellar gelato. Here, the innovative chefs conjure flavours like Brown Butter Sage, Burnt White Chocolate, and Sea Salt, as well as sudachi with pink peppercorn. Fortune favours the bold here, so be adventurous with your gelato choices.
Birds of Paradise Gelato Boutique, better known as BOP to fans, has been one of the most hyped-up gelato joints in town, and rightfully so. From the establishment’s freshly made thyme cones to botanical flavours like Spiced Pear, you’re guaranteed to feel like you’ve stepped into a garden with every bite. If you’re more of a traditionalist, the rich Midnight Gianduja is a beautiful chocolate alternative that’s sure to satisfy.
It’s easy to pass Denzy Gelato by without a second glance. It is, after all, nestled in a quiet corner between Junction 8 and Bishan Mall. Inside, however, lies some of the best gelatos in town. Don’t take it from us, the inconspicuous, neighbourhood gelateria won the title of “Singapore’s Best Gelato” in 2019. If you’re not sure what to order from the wide range of flavours, the crowd favourite Roasted Bronte Pistachio and the Whisky & Salted Pecan Brittle is always a good choice.
This homegrown gelato name is a supplier behind many well-known F&B establishments and hotels in Singapore, so you won’t go wrong here. You’ll find a whole slew of gelato choices that range from local favourites like mao shan wang Durian to unique combinations like Wild Honey Chamomile. Can’t get enough? Momolato has gelato cakes available for order too. There is a delivery fee of S$8, but that’s waived for delivery orders above S$65.
