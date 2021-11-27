Gelato is the superior heat-wave beating dessert, which is probably why this guide to the bets gelato in Singapore couldn’t have come at a better time.

Now, for the uninitiated, gelato isn’t a synonym for ice-cream. While they both share the same main ingredients (dairy, sugar, and air), the proportions used to make these two desserts result in a completely different taste and texture.

We won’t bore you with the specifics of cream, air or milk ratio, but we’ll just leave you with some facts: gelato is much silkier and denser in texture, and packs a lot more flavour than your average scoop of ice cream. Sounds perfect for a hot, humid afternoon? We thought so too.

(Hero and featured image credit: Cavan Images/Getty Images)

Read on for all the places to get the best gelato in Singapore at: