Host a Christmas party in 30 minutes with pandamart

Hosting a Christmas party can feel more frazzling than fun, but it doesn’t have to be with pandamart’s wide range of festive essentials that can be delivered quickly any time of the day.

In time for the holiday period, pandamart is launching Santa’s shop, a curated category for everything you need for Christmas. From confectionary to playing cards, drinks to decorations, Santa’s shop has got you covered when you have people over for Christmas lunch or sundown drinks on Christmas Eve.

pandamart has over 5,000 products ranging from fresh produce, meat and seafood (available at select stores), snacks and alcohol, as well as pet, cleaning and baby products. They also deliver as fast as 30 minutes around the clock.

Check out below for some party essentials that will impress any guests

When you are celebrating during the day

Augusta Classico Panettone in Box (S$10.90)

The Italians have their own version of a Christmas bread they call panettone. This version is made by Augusta Panettoni, a bakery founded in 1945 that continues to make it the traditional way. The dough is mixed with candied fruits and raisins, left to rise naturally, cooked slowly and allowed to cool for 12 hours, giving the cake its unique taste and flavour.

Stollen (S$10)

Stollen is a traditional German bread that is eaten during Christmas. It is made of dried fruits, nuts, spices and marzipan, and sprinkled with icing sugar. In the German city of Dresden, locals hold a Stollenfest every December, where they bake an oversized version and cut it with a knife as big as a human.

Betty Crocker cake mixes (from S$4.10)

If you want to bake something in a pinch, America’s First Lady of Food is always ready to help. The brand offers easy premixes from fudge brownies to moist cakes, which you can take from the box to the plate in under an hour. To personalise it, top it with fruits and nuts or serve with ice cream, and you have a dessert you can proudly call your own.

English Tea Shop loose leaf teas (from S$6.90)

English Tea Shop works with organic, sustainable and fair trade farmers from Sri Lanka and around the world. All ingredients are sent to their blending factory in the South Asian country, where the teas are hand packed to reduce their carbon footprint. The brand offers expressions from the classic English breakfast tea to a soothing chamomile lavender combination, perfect for relaxing after a hearty meal.

Starbucks Holiday Blend Roast & Ground Coffee (S$11.95)

To celebrate the holiday season, Starbucks created a special blend with herbal and maple notes. Using the same 100 percent Arabica beans as their coffeehouses, they combined bright, lively Latin American beans with smooth, earthy Indonesian beans and roasted them to draw out their full flavours.

When you are partying at night

Gourmet cheeses from Castello and President (from S$6.94)

A cheese platter is an easy yet sophisticated opening act for your party. Offer your guests a spread including Castello’s aged gouda and creamy white with pink peppercorns, President’s comte, brie and camembert. Finish with slices of Roquefort Societe for different flavours and textures.

Partyforte decorations and disposable tableware (from S$1.95)

The joy of the party does not have to give way to the dread of cleaning up with Partyforte’s disposable tableware. They have cutlery, plates, cups and napkins, which come dressed in lively colours to match the joyous occasion. They also have mini Christmas trees, balloons and lights to immerse your guests in the festive mood.

NIO cocktail mixes (S$14.95)

NIO lets you recreate the craft cocktail bar experience at home with their convenient drink mixes. Made in Italy with premium spirits, they offer classics like Daiquiri, Manhattan, Negroni and Old Fashioned. Just shake the pack, pour it into a glass with ice, and bottoms up.

Pauls Original Egg Nog (S$9.60)

Pauls offers the quintessential Christmas tipple in a convenient form with their bottled egg nog. Made from whole eggs and Australian milk, the drink is rich, creamy and more importantly, festive. If you like it boozy, simmer it in a pot, add rum or brandy, grate nutmeg over, and serve.

The Singaporean Dream: The New Normal Card Game (S$19)

Get a little Christmas competition going with a local card game called The Singaporean Dream. Players compete to be the perfect Singaporean by paying, stealing or sabotaging their way to the top. This new version features iconic moments from last year including the Personal Mobility Device ban, Circuit Breaker, 2020 election and more. There is also a 2021 Booster Pack (S$12.26) with S$50 pandamart vouchers hidden in some packs, which are exclusively sold on pandamart.

