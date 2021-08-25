Pimp up your instant noodles with these TikTok tips and tricks

Who would have thought that you could make your instant noodles taste even better?

If instant noodles have become a weekly(or daily) affair for you, then you’d know that having the same selection can get repetitive and boring. Little changes like adding eggs or even different a seasoning can change it up a fair bit — especially when you eat this dish pretty often.

Here’s where TikTok comes in. After many viral food trends like Dalgona coffee and Cloud Bread, the social media platform is out to change instant noodles next. Here are some of our top picks for how you too can add some more flair to your instant noodles at home.

The “classic”: TikTok Instant Noodles

This TikTok Ramen is relatively simple to make. With eight easy ingredients, this dish can be made in under ten minutes. Although this could be your entire recipe, you can still add your favourite protein or veggies to elevate the noodles.

Japanese rendition: Teriyaki Maggi

Maggi is a popular instant noodle dish filled with South Asian flavours. Shreya Cooks puts a Japanese twist on the instant ramen by adding a few extra sauces and spices. If you’re missing trips to Japan, here’s your go-to.

Italian-inspired: Instant Noodles Cabonara Hack

This recipe — inspired by Kylie Jenner — makes carbonara seem so simple to make. With only four ingredients and a few minutes of your time, you can make an Italian dish of your own. This viral recipe is quick and easy to make. We also like adding some extra bacon or pancetta at the end.

Vegan instant noodles

Going vegan doesn’t mean you can’t elevate your instant noodles. Lizzo puts the healthy back in this dish by adding broccoli, parsely and tumeric, making it a more nutritious meal than your usual off-the-shelf ramen. That’s the fun with instant noodles: they are entirely yours to construct, deconstruct, and reconstruct.

(Hero/Feature Image Credit: Killing Thyme)