Renowned Japanese restaurant Nobu to open in Singapore in May

Renowned Japanese restaurant Nobu is all set to open its outlet in Singapore. The acclaimed restaurant will start welcoming guests from May 2022.

Helmed by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, the restaurant is co-founded by Hollywood superstar Robert De Niro and film producer and entrepreneur Meir Teper. Continuing its famed legacy and range of signature dishes by chef Nobu himself, the Singapore restaurant is also looking for adept people to be a part of this upcoming establishment.

Here’s more on the Nobu Singapore opening:

Four Seasons Hotel Singapore is launching Nobu in May. Though not much is known about the restaurant and the menu, noted signature dishes from the kitchen of chef Nobu, like black cod miso, yellowtail sashimi with jalapeno and definitely a wide array of sushi, will be available for lovers of Japanese cuisine. A range of dishes inspired by Singaporean ingredients and flavours will also feature in the menu.

According to a Yahoo report, Chef Nobu says, “Singapore is an amazing culinary destination with an impressive food scene – so many flavours and cultures to experience in a single place. Being one of my favourite cities with a sophisticated restaurant and bar landscape, I am very much looking forward to bringing Nobu to the gateway to Asia!”

How will the upcoming restaurant look?

Ambience and setting play an extremely important role in restaurants serving authentic Japanese cuisine. Nobu has taken to this concept and focused a great deal in building the right atmosphere. Nobu Singapore will be situated adjacent to an open-air Japanese garden and bar that will have its own entrance through a beautiful garden set against the city’s vibrant skyline.

The ‘Nobu style’ cuisine

Japanese and Peruvian cuisine may sound unusual together but that’s what Nobu has been doing at its 47 restaurants across the globe. Loyal visitors and guests make prior reservations way ahead to experience the delectable dishes at Nobu restaurants in Malibu, London, and Ibiza

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa is a classically trained sushi chef who brings his expertise and magic through the amalgamation of Japanese techniques and South American flavours. At Four Seasons Singapore, we can expect a host of unique flavours and dishes that will speak of his style of home cooking with choicest Latin American ingredients.

Nobu Singapore is hiring

To give all guests the perfect service and a meal to cherish forever, Nobu is looking for people to join the restaurant and make the experience at par with the other outlets.

