Here’s where to get the juiciest gyozas in Singapore

Fusion cuisine is not a thing of the 20th century. It’s a culinary phenomenon that has happened throughout history when people and cultures meet, whether by travel or war. In the case of the Japanese gyoza, it is the latter.

Japanese and Chinese cooking has always seen many crossovers (think mapo tofu and fried rice), but the gyoza is one of the most recent inventions in the cuisine.

The gyoza was first created by the Japanese after World War II, inspired by the Chinese jiaozi. Both are identical, though the Japanese go for much thinner skin and more finely-chopped ingredients. While the gyoza is mostly pan-fried, they are sometimes steamed and had with soup as well — whichever the diner prefers.

While they are mostly delegated as a side dish with ramen and other mains, there have been eateries who have recognised the homely appeal of this humble dumpling.

Below, 6 restaurants to get the best gyozas in Singapore from: