Here’s where to get the juiciest gyozas in Singapore

Fusion cuisine is not a thing of the 20th century. It’s a culinary phenomenon that has happened throughout history when people and cultures meet, whether by travel or war. In the case of the Japanese gyoza, it is the latter.
Japanese and Chinese cooking has always seen many crossovers (think mapo tofu and fried rice), but the gyoza is one of the most recent inventions in the cuisine.
The gyoza was first created by the Japanese after World War II, inspired by the Chinese jiaozi. Both are identical, though the Japanese go for much thinner skin and more finely-chopped ingredients. While the gyoza is mostly pan-fried, they are sometimes steamed and had with soup as well — whichever the diner prefers.
While they are mostly delegated as a side dish with ramen and other mains, there have been eateries who have recognised the homely appeal of this humble dumpling.
Below, 6 restaurants to get the best gyozas in Singapore from:
While best known for their noodles and thick pork-based ramen broth, Keisuke also has an eatery dedicated wholly to ramen’s sidekick, the gyoza. These pan-fried gyozas come with a little surprise. Besides pork and vegetables, the dumplings are filled with the flavourful ramen soup as well.
Keisuke Gyoza King offers three versions of gyozas here: pork with tonkotsu broth, chicken with chicken broth, and a prawn version with crab broth. Instead of casting it as a side dish, gyozas are the main highlights here, but diners can choose to have the dumpling with a selection of sides, miso soup, and rice.
Tucked above Ramen Matsuri is the nondescript Gyoza Bar which, as its name suggests, is all about gyoza and good drinks. The menu is simple here. There are gyozas that are pan-fried, boiled or in a soup. Each dumpling is handmade and stuffed with a mixture of pork, celery and miso — perfect with a glass of champagne or sake.
Instead of just offering soya sauce, Gyoza Bar also offers lime and Okinawan salt with their signature item. This humble gyoza joint, with its vast list of spirits, is a nice hideaway from the busier nightlife at Boat Quay.
This 50-year-old gyoza specialist from Osaka is a well-established brand for its traditional take on Japanese-Chinese cuisine. The casual eatery has three branches across Singapore, all serving the same signature gyozas. Each dumpling is stuffed with vegetables and three varieties of pork, held together by a thin piece of dough.
The result is perfectly crispy gyoza, blistered golden brown on all sides from the grill, with a still-juicy filling. It’s the perfect companion to have with Osaka Ohsho’s popular okowa (read: glutinous rice with meat or vegetables) and stir-fry dishes.
Cuppage Plaza, one of the few seedy shopping malls in Orchard Road, is home to a plethora of good Japanese eats that attract many a homesick salaryman. The dishes here aren’t the prettiest but are reminiscent of heartwarming, home-cooked fare.
Similarly, the gyozas (pan-fried or deep-fried, have your pick) here are nothing much to look at. But the wallet-friendly prices and generous fillings of pork and onions have made them a must-order amongst local diners and Japanese expats alike. Ramen is also one of the signatures here too.
Gyoza-Ya is dedicated to offering the most authentic dining experience in Singapore. To ensure quality dumplings, the restaurant imports everything — from its meat to the dough skin — from Japan. If you are, at this point, getting bored with the usual pork-and-veg combo, then you’re in for a treat here. The menu has other options such as mentaiko miso, octopus, truffle, and red king crab. If you’re feeling more adventurous, try the azuki-stuffed dumpling for dessert.
Chabuton’s version might be flatter than your average gyoza, but the ramen joint knows how to pack flavour into these dumplings. Each flown in from Japan, these gyozas are pan-fried to perfection — soft and delicate skin on one side, and fragrantly crispy on the other. Those watching their health will also appreciate that th e dumplings here are loaded with vegetables.