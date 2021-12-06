KOKS, the world’s most remote Michelin-starred restaurant is coming to Singapore

Heads up foodies: Faroe Islands’ two-Michelin-starred KOKS restaurant is set to host a pop-up at Grand Hyatt Singapore from 23 January — 18 February 2022.

KOKS’ — also known as the world’s most remote restaurant — original location is in Leynavatn on Faroe Islands, a Danish archipelago made up up of 18 volcanic islands, and nestled between Iceland and Norway.

Apart from its unique location, the acclaimed restaurant is best known for their new Nordic cuisine that highlights the finest sustainably-sourced Faroese produce and traditional techniques such as fermentation.

KOKS sits in the shadow of the mountains at Leynavatn in the Faroe Islands

This isn’t a pop-up where the chef comes and leaves after a setting up. Here, diners can expect the team, including executive chef Poul Andrias Ziska, six from the core kitchen team and front of house who’ll manage everything from setting up to execution of the residency.

Executive chef Poul Andrias Ziska says, “This will be my first visit to Singapore, and the team and I are excited to introduce our culture, ingredients and style of cooking to a modern city that is well-acquainted with fine gastronomy. Instead of you travelling 6,800 miles to try our cuisine in Faroe Islands, we are working diligently to ensure that we will be able to showcase our finest seafood, fresh foraged herbs and ræst (fermented in Faroese) products for a true taste of Faroe during the Singapore residency in January, at our culinary venue of choice, Grand Hyatt Singapore. In addition, we hope to incorporate Asian ingredients into our dishes where suitable, and we look forward to exploring local cuisine for inspiration.”

Lamb, Jerusalem Artichoke and Kale

If you’re wondering about the dishes, here’s a sneak peak. The fermented ocean perch with fermented lamb intestines and cheese, and cod filet with fermented cabbage and caviar are just some of the ræst signatures that will be presented at the table, including other plates like the Langoustine Roll.

While the restaurant is usually booked out six months in advance (KOKS, after all, only operates from March to November), diners in Singapore now have a chance to snag a seat at the otherwise far-flung location. The residency is set to host up to 30 diners (S$228++ per pax) and 45 diners (S$458++ per pax) for lunch and dinner respectively. Wine pairing is also available at an additional S$148++ for lunch and S$248++ for dinner. An additional S$20 discount on wine pairings will be applicable for all fully paid bookings done online.

Priority booking starts from tomorrow, 7 December 2021, for American Express’ premium card members, while members of the public will be able to register their interest to be on the waiting list after. Public bookings start from 14 December 2021. The link to bookings and waiting list interest are can be found here.

(Hero and featured image credit: KOKS)