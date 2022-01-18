Home > Food & Drink > Dining > KOKS’ Valentine’s Day menu might be the most exclusive meal you can book this year
Food & Drink
18 Jan 2022 05:15 PM

richardaugustin
Food & Drink
Celebrate love this 14 February with ‘World’s Most Remote Restaurant’ Faroe Islands’ KOKS in Singapore with its two-days-only Valentine’s Day Special Menu.

Haute gastronomes who failed to secure a spot at KOKS’ four-week residency in Grand Hyatt Singapore have another opportunity to vie for a taste this Valentine’s Day. For two days only on 12 and 14 February 2022, the world’s most remote restaurant is opening up extra seats to celebrate love on the most romantic day of the year with special Valentine’s Day lunch and dinner menus.

The news should appease couples and gourmands who want to savour the restaurant’s signature dishes, especially as the seats for the residency is almost sold out. The two Michelin-starred restaurant’s four-week residency in Singapore caused a fervour of excitement with only limited lunch slots available.

What to expect at KOKS’ exclusive Valentine’s Day menus

Extending on KOKS’ first full-length Asian residency at Grand Hyatt Singapore, Chef Poul Andrias Ziska and his team presents additional sessions of Valentine’s Day lunch and dinner for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.  On this day of romance, enjoy a swoon-worthy lunch or dinner that is bound to wow and impress your date, especially with accompanying Fleur du Miraval champagne.

Array

Held in collaboration with Fleur du Miraval, the only champagne house exclusively devoted to Rose champagne by Brad Pitt and the Perrin and Peters families, the package comes inclusive of pairings of Fleur du Miraval ER2, with dinner guests gifted a bottle of the rosé champagne complete with a special note from Brad Pitt and Fleur du Miraval winemaker.

Diners who want to experience the specially-curated menu by KOKS can book their seats on 12 and 14 February 2022.  Lunch is priced at S$398++ per pax and comes with premium wine pairing (of which includes a glass of Fleur du Miraval ER2 champagne amongst other wines) and a hand bouquet of roses (per couple).

Dinner is priced at S$798++ per pax and premium wine pairing (of which includes a glass of Fleur du Miraval ER2 champagne amongst other wines). Each couple at dinner will also receive a bottle of Fleur du Miraval ER2, complete with a special note from Brad Pitt and the Fleur du Miraval winemaker.

Public booking for KOKS’ Valentine’s Day lunch and dinner session for 12 and 14 February starts today, 17 January. Book your seats here.

This article first appeared on Augustman Singapore.

Grand Hyatt Singapore fine dining Valentine's Day Michelin-starred Dinner KOKS Poul Andrias Ziska
richardaugustin
