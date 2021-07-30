6 best traditional kueh deliveries in Singapore

There’s nothing an afternoon tea with plates of traditional kueh can’t fix.
Originating in Southeast Asia, kueh (sometimes spelled as Kuih or Kue) translates to cakes in Malay, and are bite-sized morsels of dessert snacks eaten throughout the day.
The exact origins of these decidedly Southeast Asian treats can’t be tied to a specific country — it finds itself within the crossover of history’s Venn diagram, nestled between the traditions of communities of the Malay Archipelago and settlers of British Malaya.
Yet, there’s one thing that history is certain about any humble kueh: they were typically shared during special occasions such as weddings and religious activities, to symbolise happiness and prosperity with loved ones.
Alas, the traditional kueh has taken a step back in recent years, making way for “Instagram-worthy” pastries like tarts, pies and cakes. The number of traditional kueh spots have also dwindled with the times, perhaps due to the lack of younger patrons.
If you’re wondering where you can still get your kueh fix, we’ve got you covered. Some of these locales are age-old shops that have digitised and are now offering delivery and takeaway services, while others are home businesses that are bent of keeping the traditions alive. Read on for all the spots in Singapore that deliver traditional kueh to your doorstep.
(Hero and featured image credit: Rainbow Lapis)
Telok Ayer Arts Club may have shuttered its doors on McCallum St, much to the dejection of many, but they’re back for deliveries and takeaways at a multi-use venue in Cluny Court. Besides cocktails, those in the know are now flocking to their site for some homemade kueh. Made fresh daily, the diners can get a box of 15 or 30 assorted kueh, each containing favourites like the Bingka Ubi, Ondeh Ondeh, Kueh Kosui, Lapis Sagu, Chendol, Kueh Salat and Kueh Dadar.
(Image credit: @telokayerartsclub via Instagram)
If you’re hosting a mini get-together or celebrating an occasion remotely with your loved ones, you might want to grab some of the kuehs from Auntie Bedah Delights. With three different colourful kueh platters (48 pieces) to choose from and a whole range of a la carte items to create customised boxes with, guests will definitely be spoilt for choice here. The Muslim-owned establishment charges a flat fee of S$15 for island-wide delivery.
(Image credit: @auntiebedahdelights via Instagram)
Home-business Kuehdys Foo is the brainchild of Gladys Foo, an avid cook of Hainanese descent. Here, you’ll be able to find traditional Hainanese treats like Da Kak Lau and Yi Bua, as well as classic favourites such as the Ang Ku Kueh. The business has recently incorporated some hand-sewn, bespoke fabric carriers into their arsenal of products as well, making it a perfect gift to pair with the traditional kuehs.
(Image credit: @kuehdysfoo via Instagram)
We know what you’re thinking. Lemper isn’t typically associated with kueh since it’s on the savoury side, but we couldn’t help but include it in this list, especially since Ratu Lemper’s menu also includes sweet kuehs too. The Bika Ambon, for instance, is of the shop’s most popular treats, and diners can always work with the team to create custom packs that include other items like Kaswi Kaya and Bingka Ubi.
(Image credit: @ratulemper via Instagram)
If you couldn’t already tell, The Ang Ku Kueh Hut specialises in Ang Ku Kueh, the oval-shaped pastry that resembles a tortoise shell. The shop’s standard menu comes with Ang Ku Kuehs filled with green bean, peanut, red bean or yam, but they also release limited-edition flavours like Black Sesame, Cempedak and Blue Pea Durian on occasion via Instagram. There is a charge of S$8 for islandwide delivery, with a minimum order of 10 pieces, and delivery is free for orders of 80 pieces and above.
(Image credit: @theakkhut via Instagram)
If you’re looking for an establishment with a wide array of kuehs all made with impressive quality and consistency, you might want to take a second look at Rainbow Lapis. Made for those who truly cannot decide, the Happy Box comes with a mix of rainbow lapis, dona manis, sweet potato, tapioca cake, kaya kueh, and ang ku kueh. Love the unexpected? Grab the surprise box — a sweet selection of 10 handcrafted kuehs and a filigree blessing cookie. Here, the delivery fee ranges from S$5 to S$8, and there is a minimum order of S$30. Delivery is free for orders above S$60.
(Image credit: @rainbowlapissg via Instagram)