Heinz Beck of three Michelin-starred La Pergola takes over The Cliff from 30 Oct to 1 Nov

Heinz Beck of the celebrated Rome restaurant La Pergola will be cooking a dinner at The Cliff Restaurant on three nights later this month.

The chef of the three-Michelin-starred establishment will be presenting a five-course meal on Sentosa from 30 October to 1 November, paired with wines from Lazio winery Ômina Romana.

The set menu will include four aperitivi, or snacks, followed by seafood, pasta, and meat courses, while Ômina Romana owner Katharina Boerner will be presenting styles from a merlot rosé to fine red blends.

Born in Germany, Beck is a champion of Mediterranean culinary traditions. He runs La Pergola, the only three-star Michelin restaurant in Rome, and is one of the founders of the Orders of the Knights of Italian Cuisine. In 2016, the Italian government nominated Beck as a worldwide ambassador for the country’s food.

Beck is also a proponent of nutrition. At La Pergola, he describes his style as “light and healthy,” and has written four books including one about vegetarian cooking. Additionally, Beck has worked with scientists to tackle health issues through diet.

For his dinner at The Cliff, Beck will first present a series of aperitivi including crunchy dried fruits with taleggio cheese and black truffle, tomato and basil bruschetta, veal mushroom tartlet, and wheat chips with coconut cream and tamarind gel. These will be served with Ômina Romana Merlot Rosé 2021.

The first two courses are amberjack with oxidised chocolate, and scampi with sweet peppers and green gazpacho, which are paired with the silky Ômina Romana Viognier Ars Magna 2018. These are followed by capon (a type of chicken) tortellini with pumpkin pureé, Grana Padano sauce, and black truffle, accented by Ômina Romana Chardonnay Ars Magna 2018 with notes of oak and vanilla.

The meat dish is lamb loin baked with a cereal crust, then finished with fennel and goat cheese pearls. Eat it alongside the Ômina Romana Ceres 2016, a blend of cabernet sauvignon and cabernet franc that offers a delicate aroma and ripe tannin. Dessert is an iced sphere of red fruits with tea-flavoured chocolate cream, combined with Ômina Romana Janus Geminus 2015, a complex and elegant red blend.

Dinner is priced at S$508++ per person including wine pairing, and reservations for 30 October are sold out. Click on the link below to book.

Heinz Beck at The Cliff Restaurant

30 October – 1 November 2022

S$508++ per person*

* Includes wine pairing

2 Bukit Manis Rd, Sentosa, 099891

Book here.