Chicken rice with beef? See what Labyrinth and Mume offered at Asia’s biggest culinary event

To chef Richie Lin, no dish reminds him more of Singapore than the humble chicken rice. So much so that he made a Taiwanese version of it.

The co-founder of the celebrated Taipei restaurant Mume replaced the poultry with beef at the 2021 International Chefs Summit Asia (ICSA), where he collaborated with chef Han Liguang of the one Michelin-starred Labyrinth in Singapore to create a meal.

“I love chicken rice so much that I created a brand out of it,” said Lin during the conference, which was held virtually for the first time since 2017.

The event paired 14 chefs from Taiwan and Singapore together based on their cooking philosophies, and each duo crafted a dish that represented their beliefs. For Han and Lin, their shared passion for terroir and local ingredients resulted in mala spiced beef short rib with sugarcane beef jus, and beef fat rice with shiitake mushrooms and crispy dried scallops.

The inspiration came from their respective memories of Singapore and Taiwan. For Lin, it was chicken rice. For Han, slurping braised beef soup infused with sugarcane reminded him of Tainan, a city in southern Taiwan. The mala component stemmed from mala hotpot, a dish hugely popular in both cities.

“It was fun,” said Han, who first bonded with Lin over chilli crab in Singapore. “I wouldn’t do it with anyone else. And because we are not able to travel, we wanted to do something that represented what I miss most about Taiwan, and what Richie misses most about Singapore.”

Those who signed up for the session were sent a box of ingredients beforehand, and had the opportunity to cook along with the chefs over Zoom.

Here are 5 things we learned from the International Chefs Summit Asia:

Taiwan’s produce continues to grow in quality and diversity

Taiwan residents are still largely prevented from travelling due to Covid restrictions, but that gave Lin more time to delve deeply into what the island has to offer. A few recent discoveries include locally produced truffles and trout. “Taiwan has huge potential because of its diversity,” he said. “If a high-end restaurant doesn’t use local ingredients, it would be a little weird.”

Think short rib when slow cooking

For a cut deeply seasoned with the mala spice rub, the chefs chose to work with beef short rib. “Short rib really absorbs flavour and becomes tender after slow cooking,” said Han. Lin pointed out the cut is easily available. “We could have done it with beef tongue, but people might have trouble finding it,” he said. Cooking with a larger cut is also recommended. “It keeps the flavour better,” Lin said. “Thinner pieces dry out faster and is easy to overcook.”

Sugarcane is not only for drinking

Sugarcane juice can be found in just about every hawker centre in Singapore, but the plant can be more than just a drink. During a trip to Tainan, Han observed locals adding it to beef soup, giving it a sweet, grassy note. This inspired the sugarcane beef jus, a lusciously rich sauce made with red wine, mirepoix, tomato and beef trimmings.

Chicken rice without chicken

While the rice is cooked traditionally with aromatics, stock and fat, both chefs noted that the last two ingredients are ripe for playing around with. “Duck fat, for sure, would be super nice,” said Lin. “Pork as well. If you like it a bit luxurious, use wagyu fat. If you have jinhua ham or cured meats like chorizo or prosciutto, render out the fat and use that to cook rice.”

Instructions are just guidelines

The box of ingredients came with instructions on how to cook and plate the dish, but both chefs veered from them. Han, for instance, chose a non-stick pan with oil while Lin used a cast iron skillet with olive oil and butter. They also plated it differently: Han serving the rice separately and Lin topping the grains with beef. That’s one of the joys of following the event virtually: the ability to see up close what two personalities are doing and adjusting their techniques to suit your needs.

Labyrinth is located at 8 Raffles Ave, #02 – 23, Singapore 039802

Wednesdays, 6.30pm to 10.30pm

Thursdays to Sundays, 12pm to 2.30pm, 6.30pm to 10.30pm

Mume is located at No. 28, Siwei Rd, Da’an District, Taipei City, Taiwan 106

Mondays to Sundays, 6pm to 11pm

Header photo credit: International Chefs Summit Asia (left) and Restaurant Labyrinth (right)