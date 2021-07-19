These local fish farms in Singapore deliver right to your doorstep

It seems like it’s one step forwards and two steps back recently with growing clusters of COVID cases just a week after we’ve moved back to five-pax dining.

The cluster we’re most worried about? The one from Jurong Fishery Port, Singapore’s largest fishery port that has seen cases spread to other community areas such as Hong Lim Market and Food Centre in Chinatown.

Rising concerns over fish supply have been buzzing around the community, but you don’t have to fret. Singapore is home to a number of local fish farms around our waters that deliver straight to your doorstep. Read on for the full list.

(Hero and featured image credit: Eugene Zhyvchik on Unsplash)