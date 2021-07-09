Fresh food meal kits are the paint-by-numbers of the home cooking world.
You order your box, the ingredients arrive at your doorstep, you follow the included recipe and boom, a delicious meal is made. Having meal kits mailed to your home, complete with step-by-step instructions, is definitely a less daunting experience than recipe research and grocery shopping.
Factors like a sea of people hanging around in the supermarket, coupled with other considerations such as limited fridge and pantry space, makes the prospect of having the exact amount of ingredients for your meals is incredibly appealing.
Here, we’ve gathered nine meal kits in Singapore, from Korean dishes to decadent steak and pasta options for your convenience.
We may not be able to travel to South Korea anytime soon, but we can whip up authentic Korean dishes (that are not fried chicken) at home thanks to Ajumma’s Korean Restaurant. To tide you over the circuit breaker, Ajumma has created 10 survival kits for easy cooking. This includes crowd favourites like the famous Chappaguri from the movie Parasite, Kimchi Pancake, Beef Bulgogi and the Army Base Stew. All ingredients come freshly packed with simplified steps on recipe cards, and they’re rolling out videos on Instagram for visual learners too. For now, you can order Ajumma meal kits via Instagram, or dial +65 8798 2305.
Dining in Preludio is always a treat, but since we can’t head over now, they’ve come out with a temporary measure to feed us all even at home: The Preludio Shop. Besides ready-made bakes like their monochrome cakes and the bread and pastry bundles, you can have a go at cooking with their meal boxes too. This week, the Preludio Box comes with all the ingredients you need to make La Cortina — that includes the likes of wagyu beef short rib, and a selection of fruit and vegetable. As fresh ingredients are carefully sourced each week, the contents of the box might change.
Barbeque isn’t just about putting some meat on the grill — the process usually begins the day before when you’re prepping to marinate. If you’re the kind who wants to get started right away, then Barossa Steak & Grill’s Homme BBQ Kits will be a godsend. Set A (designed to serve four), for instance, comes with Marinated Shoyu Baby Back Ribs, Brazilian Spicy Pork Sausages, a Grass Fed Rib Eye steaks and a Marinated Lamb Rack that come ready to put in the oven or over a pan.
Perhaps the ramen you’ve delivered home didn’t travel as well as you thought, and you want a fresh, piping hot bowl in front of you while wearing your pyjamas. Sounds like you? Ippudo, just about everyone’s favourite ramen joint, has DIY Ramen Kits that can be delivered straight to you. Choose between the chain’s signature Shiromaru or Akamaru ramen, or even the recently launched spicy Karaka ramen, each with ingredients and instructions pre-packaged for a fuss-free lunch at home.
Love pasta as much as we do? Then Da Paolo’s Work from Home Starter Kit is the perfect match for all your stay-at-home needs. It comes with the brand’s in-house organic pasta sauce and fresh handmade pasta so all you need to do is throw them together and you’ve got yourself an easy, delicious lunch for two. The hamper also comes with a box of assorted marzipan for a sweet end to the meal, as well as Tarallini to snack on if you’re still hungry.
Popular local restaurant Keng Eng Kee Seafood (KEK) has partnered up with Wholefish.sg for the first time to unveil limited edition meal kits for families. Here, you’ll find a whole seabass, one whole red grouper, a threadfin fillet and a cod steak cut, which will just about cover the dishes for a week’s worth of dinner. Inside, you’ll also find KEK’s own Nonya and superior soy sauce, assorted vegetables and more to pair your fish with. Not sure how to go about using it? Don’t fret — the kit comes with recipe cards and step by step instructions that’ll put cooking novices at ease.
It’s no secret that Laksa is notoriously time-consuming to make — especially the rempah. This fuss-free kit comes prepped with essentials like oil, laksa leaves, coconut milk, laksa paste, and noodles, and it even packs extra ingredients such as fish cake, quail eggs, prawns and bean sprouts to spice up your dish.
When you think of spicy Korean noodles, what comes to mind may be the quick Kimchi instant noodles that everyone has at home. If you’re looking for something similar but still fuss-free, then this Jjampong meal kit is worth a try. Besides being generously packed with squid, prawns and clams, the set also comes with ingredients like the Korean Red Pepper Flakes and sauces you’ll need for the recipe, all portioned to the exact amount you need so there’s zero waste involved.
There’s nothing we love more than a piping hot bowl of soup and some rice on a rainy day. If you’re got yourself a Tonyu Nabe meal kit, then you’ve just saved yourself the trouble of increased delivery fees and extra waiting time from the weather. This kit comes with everything you need to make this milky pot of soup: including assorted vegetables and shabu shabu pork belly.