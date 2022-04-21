Lifestyle Asia
Michelin Guide Singapore will now announce new entries monthly
21 Apr 2022

Jocelyn Tan
This just in: ahead of the annual launch event that keeps us (and restaurants) on our toes every year, Michelin Guide Singapore will be making monthly announcements to the Guide.

The approach will see them releasing some of its new additions every third Wednesday of the month, with a special tab on the website and the app labelled “New”, created for those newly-listed restaurants. For easy identification, those restaurants will also be highlighted with a ‘New’ symbol.

“By revealing some of the new additions made by our inspectors throughout the year, we further strengthen the ties that bind us to food lovers. Moreover, in a period that is still very complicated and in which the restaurant industry continues to face unprecedented challenges and uncertainties, we hope that these regular revelations and updates will provide opportunities to highlight the profession, and we invite everyone to discover and support the restaurants around them,” says Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides.

Chef de Cuisine Jordan Keao
Chef de Cuisine Jordan Keao of Butcher’s Block (Image credit: Raffles Hotel Singapore)

The first release sees four new restaurants to the Michelin Guide Singapore: Raffles Hotel Singapore’s Butcher’s Block, Revolver, Wagyu Jin and Fool.

Now, there isn’t that much of a spoiler even with the new update: all of the Michelin Guide distinctions for 2022 – Stars, Bib Gourmands, and Green Stars – will be unveiled at the annual launch ceremony as usual.

Check out last year’s list of Michelin Star awardees here.

Jocelyn Tan
Jocelyn Tan is a travel and design writer who's probably indulging in serial killer podcasts or reading one too many books on East Asian history. When she actually gets to travel, you can find her attempting to stuff her entire wardrobe into her luggage. Yes, she's a chronic over-packer.
