10 Aug 2021 03:39 PM

Michelin-starred Cheek Bistro set to close its doors this August 2021

Jocelyn Tan
Writer
This just in: Michelin-starred Cheek Bistro, helmed by husband-and-wife team, Rishi Naleendra and Manuela Toniolo, is set to close its doors on 16 August 2021.

The news comes after the recent new dining regulations in Singapore, where dining-in will be limited to five vaccinated diners at restaurants.

Not Hot Chicken (Image credit: Cheek Bistro)

The well-loved, modern-Australian restaurant saw a good run of five and a half years at Boon Tat Street, and has announced that takeaway and delivery services will continue to be available till 15 August 2021.

cheek bistro

According to the press release, there are plans underway to retain the current space and open a brand-new concept sometime this year, but no details have been revealed as of now. Follow this space for upcoming updates.

Order takeaway and delivery from Cheek Bistro before its last day here.

Jocelyn Tan is a travel and design writer who's probably indulging in serial killer podcasts or reading one too many books on East Asian history. When she actually gets to travel, you can find her attempting to stuff her entire wardrobe into her luggage. Yes, she's a chronic over-packer.
Travel Design
