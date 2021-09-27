The list of Michelin-starred restaurants in Singapore offering delivery and takeaways

For a country obsessed with food, it’s safe to say many of us were crushed with the onslaught of changing dining-in restrictions this year.
While we are now allowed to dine-in once again, deliveries and takeaways still continue to be the norm amongst residents here, no thanks concerns over the rising cases as of late.
Thankfully, most of us won’t even have to miss out on our fancy meal plans for anniversaries or birthday celebrations, because Michelin-starred establishments are bringing the experience right to our doorstep. Here, we’ve rounded up all the takeaways and deliveries from these Michelin-starred restaurants that you can order to your home.
The best part? There are over 100 Michelin-recommended restaurants available on GrabFood — stars, bib gourmand and plates included — so you won’t even have to scour far to get them delivered to you.
Read on for the full list.
(Hero and featured image credit: Shisen Hanten by Chen Kentaro)
Get a bit of Iggy’s seasonal menu delivered right to your doorstep. Besides bento boxes for a quick, fuss-free lunch while you work from home, the one Michelin-starred restaurant has also prepared a menu of roasts for the whole family, as well as a neat selection of pasta, burgers and wine to choose from.
Iggy’s will be offering takeouts for kerbside self-collection and islandwide delivery during this period, for lunch service from Friday to Sunday and dinner service from Wednesday to Sunday.
(Image credit: @daphotographer via Instagram)
Getting a reservation at Burnt Ends on most days is like fighting a war — and you’re on the losing end. This is why we’re incredibly excited that Burnt Ends will be offering takeaway and islandwide delivery during this period, so we can finally get our hands on some of their delicious dishes once again.
A good selection of a la carte dishes are available for order, but if you’re anything like us, we recommend the set meals for two, four, or ten for the ultimate fuss-free experience.
Another Michelin option that should be on your delivery list? Sushi Kimura, the ever-popular Japanese restaurant at Palais Renaissance. Three regular items on their menu include the classic Barachirash — a bed of Sushi Kimura’s signature shari that’s smothered with thick cuts and cubes of quality seasonal fish and seafood — as well as the Futomaki, which sees hefty discs of seasoned Japanese rice and crisp nori stuffed with kuruma ebi, charcoal-grilled anago, and Sushi Kimura’s signature tamago. Other daily specials are available based on shipments and availability
The dishes at Sushi Kimura are for self-collection and island-wide delivery from 11 am to 8 pm daily.
Candlenut is lauded for being the world’s first Michelin-starred Peranakan restaurant, and you can count on them to serve up contemporary yet authentic plates of the traditional Straits-Chinese cuisine. Going gluten-free? Don’t fret. Indulge in equally indulgent dishes like the Blue Swimmer Crab Curry and Westholme Wagyu Beef Rib Rendang.
As much as we love to frequent family-run, hole-in-the-wall Cantonese diners, there’s just something about elevated Cantonese cuisine that makes the whole dining experience so different. Here, one Michelin-starred Summer Pavilion is dishing out favourites like their Marinated Farm Chicken and Braised Sea Perch, complete with a selection of teas and wine to wash it all down with.
What do you get when you put a Japanese chef helming the kitchen of a Sichuan restaurant? Only the biggest gastronomical feast, of course. The extensive menu may overwhelm you at first glance, but our recommendations include the Szechwan-style Stir-Fried Kurobuta Pork with Garlic Leaf and Chen’s Mapo Doufu.
Modern-European dishes with an unmistakable sense of Asian familiarity is the name of the game here at Alma By Juan Amador. Think your familiar satay upsized and elevated with Binchotan-grilled Iberico pork that’s been marinated with cumin, coriander and paprika before being served with an addictive sauce of roasted red pepper, spices and hazelnut. Now that’s one Michelin-starred worthy for sure.