The list of Michelin-starred restaurants in Singapore offering delivery and takeaways

For a country obsessed with food, it’s safe to say many of us were crushed with the onslaught of changing dining-in restrictions this year.

While we are now allowed to dine-in once again, deliveries and takeaways still continue to be the norm amongst residents here, no thanks concerns over the rising cases as of late.

Thankfully, most of us won’t even have to miss out on our fancy meal plans for anniversaries or birthday celebrations, because Michelin-starred establishments are bringing the experience right to our doorstep. Here, we’ve rounded up all the takeaways and deliveries from these Michelin-starred restaurants that you can order to your home.

The best part? There are over 100 Michelin-recommended restaurants available on GrabFood — stars, bib gourmand and plates included — so you won’t even have to scour far to get them delivered to you.

Read on for the full list.

(Hero and featured image credit: Shisen Hanten by Chen Kentaro)