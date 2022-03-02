Mirazur’s chef Mauro Colagreco is opening a new restaurant in Singapore

This just in: Chef Mauro Colagreco, the man behind three-Michelin-starred Mirazur (also known as the World’s Best Restaurant in 2019), will be setting up a new restaurant in Singapore this year.

The restaurant, FIAMMA, which stands for flame in Italian, will be located at beach-front resort Capella Singapore, and is set to open its doors to diners sometime in Q2 2022.

This will mark chef Mauro’s second collaboration with the Capella brand. Côte by Mauro Colagreco was launched in Capella Bangkok in 2020, and awarded one Michelin Star in December 2021 soon after.

Chef Mauro Colagreco, ©Matteo Carassale.

“Having years of culinary experience, we are ecstatic to work together with Chef Mauro Colagreco, whom is known for his passion and dedication to his craft. I am eager for the many exciting opportunities in the months ahead as we build up to the launch of this new venture,” says Mr Yngvar Stray, General Manager of Capella Singapore.

The highly anticipated FIAMMA lays its foundations upon chef Mauro’s childhood of watching his grandmother cook, and so the restaurant is set to be an ode to the heritage and spirit of Italian family cuisine, recounting the culinary tradition with a passion for open flame cooking, masterful craftsmanship and a consciousness for fresh produce.

While not much has been revealed about the dishes, diners can expect to bond over hearty, comforting flavours at the table.

“I’m really excited to collaborate with Capella Hotels with the opening of FIAMMA in Capella Singapore! This new venture has been imaged by my life’s influences, from being inspired by the nature in life to my joy of sharing what makes the essence of the restaurant: Bringing the flame of people together, generosity and the simple joys of providing authentic hospitality,” shares Chef Mauro Colagreco.

FIAMMA is set to open in Capella Singapore in Q2 2022.

(Hero and featured image credit: @maurocolagreco via Instagram)