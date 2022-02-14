Two Michelin-starred Restaurant Story to host pop-ups in Singapore this March

Delve between the lines of the British seasons when London-based Restaurant Story pops up in Singapore for four weeks starting next month.

Happening from 29 March to 29 April 2022 at the National Museum of Singapore, chef and founder Tom Sellers, plus core members of his team, will be bringing a selection of signature dishes from the modern British restaurant together with inspirations gleaned from its temporary home.

Restaurant Story serves a multi-course meal informed by the seasons. In London, guests are not presented a menu on arrival, and dishes range from whatever is freshest to signatures like Paddington Bear, a twist on the a marmalade sandwich with foie gras and cardamon. That dish will be available in Singapore.

Other items are inspired by Sellers’s life. Rabbit Sandwich (main image), for instance, comes from his memory of rabbit hunting with his father, who would then cook a rabbit stew. At Restaurant Story, the animal is prepared the same way his father did: pressed rabbit leg coated in polenta then fried with citrus pickled carrots and a tarragon emulsion.

Before opening Story, Sellers learned his craft from chefs like Tom Aikens in London, Thomas Keller at three Michelin-starred Per Se in New York, and René Redzepi at two-starred Noma in Copenhagen – all before the age of 21. He launched his restaurant in 2013 when he was 26 years old, and it was awarded one star five months after its opening. Last year, it received two stars. Critics praised it for merging fine dining with an aspirational, interactive and playful experience.

For Singapore, Sellers will be joined by General Manager Ursula Ferreira and Head Sommelier Jonathan Kleeman, who will be working with local wine bar Park90 to curate an extensive wine pairing list.

“What we will bring to Singapore – the energy, the vibe, the way we’re going to serve the food – is going to add something special to the national treasures found at the museum,” Sellers said. “The chance to tell a culinary narrative in the context of Singapore’s oldest museum and one of the city’s architectural icons is truly an amazing opportunity.”

Restaurant Story Residency at Flutes Restaurant

29 March to 29 April 2022

93 Stamford Rd, 01-02 National Museum of Singapore, Singapore 178897

Lunch

12pm to 2.30pm (6 courses)

S$268++ per person

Additional S$148++ for wine pairing*

Dinner

6pm to 10.30pm (8 courses)

S$398++

Additional S$228++ for wine pairing*

* S$20 off the wine pairing for fully-paid online bookings.

Booking

17-21 February 2022: American Express premium Card members

22 February 2022: General public

Book here**

** Due to limited seating capacity, register your interest from 17 February 2022 to be on the waiting list.