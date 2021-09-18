Singapore has no shortage of hipster neighbourhoods. Think the Tiong Bahru district with its swarm of quaint cafes and the vibrant Katong hang-out with its unique blend of heritage shops and new restaurants.

In the North-East of Singapore, a dining enclave is starting to freshen up its offerings. For the longest time, Kovan has been a busy supper spot. Foodies will know to hit the neighbourhood for some late-night dim sum, nasi lemak and Teochew porridge. There’s plenty to explore when it comes to local hawker fare.

But as Kovan is welcoming new housing developments (and expats along with it), restaurateurs and bakers are seeing potential in the area too. What was once a quiet neighbourhood is slowly building a reputation as an up-and-coming cafe enclave. Best of all some of these cafes are still relatively peaceful, not yet discovered by serial cafe-hoppers. There’s plenty to explore, but here’s a headstart to worthy eats in Kovan.