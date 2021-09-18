Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Your guide to Kovan’s best cafes and restaurants to visit this weekend
Food & Drink
18 Sep 2021 09:10 AM

Jasmine Tay
Senior Writer
Singapore has no shortage of hipster neighbourhoods. Think the Tiong Bahru district with its swarm of quaint cafes and the vibrant Katong hang-out with its unique blend of heritage shops and new restaurants.

In the North-East of Singapore, a dining enclave is starting to freshen up its offerings. For the longest time, Kovan has been a busy supper spot. Foodies will know to hit the neighbourhood for some late-night dim sum, nasi lemak and Teochew porridge. There’s plenty to explore when it comes to local hawker fare.

But as Kovan is welcoming new housing developments (and expats along with it), restaurateurs and bakers are seeing potential in the area too. What was once a quiet neighbourhood is slowly building a reputation as an up-and-coming cafe enclave. Best of all some of these cafes are still relatively peaceful, not yet discovered by serial cafe-hoppers. There’s plenty to explore, but here’s a headstart to worthy eats in Kovan.

Amber Ember
1
Amber Ember

This hipster, pink-hued cafe is a hidden gem sandwiched between Kovan and Serangoon. At Amber Ember, brunch-goers can expect a slice of Australia’s cafe culture with a list of creative bites. Usual cafe go-to’s like waffles are amped up with artisanal toppings like house-made lemon curd, thyme crumble and French vanilla bean ice cream. Jaffles — toasties pressed in a cast iron — is one of the best-sellers here. Go for the Fowl Play, a jaffle stuffed with roast chicken, mozzarella and Parmigiano Reggiano.

Amber Ember
Address
#01-01, 730 Upper Serangoon Rd, 534613
Phone
+65 6926 3312
Menu here
Kaiyo Sushi and Grill
2
Kaiyo Sushi and Grill

Enjoying good Japanese cuisine doesn’t always have to be expensive affairs. Chef Long, who has over 30 years of experience preparing Japanese cuisine, is determined to offer affordable yet high-quality offerings. Kaiyo Sushi imports most of its ingredients from Japan for its traditional and modern dishes. What’s worth ordering here are the seiro bento boxes (read: rice steamed in bamboo boxes) and binchotan-grilled robatayaki skewers. If you’re feeling indulgent, go for the chirashi bowls or foie-gras specials.

Kaiyo Sushi and Grill
Address
13 Teck Chye Terrace, Singapore 545724
Phone
+65 6951 9203
Find out more
Lola's Cafe
3
Lola's Cafe

This Kovan cafe has been a popular brunch spot since opening in 2013. The menu here has also expanded to accommodate more than just regular brunch bites. Naturally, Lola’s see massive queues during brunch hours. We recommend coming here in the evening for a quieter time instead. The dinner menu has some tempting offerings like truffle cream linguine with bacon and slow-cooked beef cheek with truffle mash. Save some space for Lola’s cakes and tarts too.

Lola's Cafe
Address
5 Simon Rd, Singapore 545893
Phone
+65 6284 0349
Make a reservation
Tachinomiya Japanese Izakaya & Bar
4
Tachinomiya Japanese Izakaya & Bar

Tachinomiya is a quaint Japanese eatery/bar tucked away in the recesses of Kovan’s HDB heartlands. Despite its casual surroundings, Tachinomiya is dedicated to sourcing out quality sakes and whisky for its drinks menu. Be sure to order kushiyaki skewers here to go with drinks too.

Tachinomiya Japanese Izakaya & Bar
Address
211 Hougang Street 21, #01-285, Singapore 530211
Phone
+65 6286 0738
Make a reservation
The Bread Shop
5
The Bread Shop

Every up-and-coming neighbourhood has its artisanal bakery. For Kovan, that’s The Bread Shop. Here, one can find an array of fresh bakes — from sourdough and brioche loaves to bagels and scones. This Kovan outlet also offers all-day sandwiches and coffees, perfect for those who need to quick break from the afternoon sun.

The Bread Shop
Address
953 Upper Serangoon Rd, Singapore 534715
Phone
+65
Menu here
Two Bakers
6
Two Bakers

This Horne Road-based patisserie has opened a bigger outfit along Upper Serangoon Road, offering its innovative and Instagram-worthy desserts along with a delish brunch menu. Keep a lookout for their beautiful Japanese-inspired desserts; the Zen is a black sesame mousse, miso caramel, matcha sponge, and sable tart dish that resembles a well, rock from a zen garden, while the Dango is an oolong and lychee-based dessert that’s inspired by the famous Japanese treat. If you’re up for a really hearty meal, the rostis and Okonomiyaki French Toast are both excellent options.

Two Bakers
Address
9 Teck Chye Terrace, Singapore 545720
Phone
+65 6241 6393
Find out more
Jasmine Tay is the dining, culture and jewellery writer. She makes fine silver jewellery and causes mini-explosions in the kitchen when she can't afford fancy dinners. Sometimes she tells people what she thinks about art, and binges on the music of Danzig when they don’t agree.
Dining Culture Jewellery

