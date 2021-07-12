Here’s what to order at Mr Holmes Bakehouse Singapore

This just in: Mr Holmes Bakehouse, home to the popularised (and trademarked) cruffin back in 2014, has just landed in Singapore.

The bakery-cafe is situated in a street-facing shopfront within Pacific Plaza, directly opposite Shaw Centre. Its decor is hard to miss — think bubblegum pink and whites, complete with the brand’s famous “I got baked in ___” neon sign.

Mr Holmes Bakehouse Singapore is the brand’s official flagship store

The San Francisco born brand has shuttered its doors in the Bay Area, and Mr Holmes Bakehouse Singapore will now stand to be the bakery’s flagship locale, managed by regional partner and lifestyle group Caerus Holding.

If the name Caerus Holding rings a bell, here’s a refresher: they are the same folks who brought Luke’s Lobster and Leckerbaer to Singapore last year.

“When I was first introduced to Mr Holmes Bakehouse, what drew me to them was their expressiveness through pastries and their tongue-in- cheek attitude that’s refreshing in a craft that typically holds tradition in high regard,” shares Vijay Pillai, CEO of Caerus Holding. “With their irreverence, it gives us plenty room as licensed operators to explore opportunities connecting lifestyle experiences with food beyond an otherwise regular programming and we are excited with the sheer number of possibilities to gradually introduce Singapore to new ways of dining as we further our presence as a lifestyle-focused group.”

Yellowpink croissant

Lemon Meringue Pie croissant

Before you dig into their world-famous cruffins, make sure to give their croissants a try. Sure, you could have the Matcha flavour, but we think a serving of the Yellowpink or the Lemon Meringue would be great alternatives too.

The Yellowpink, for instance, sees a soft pastry dressed in attractive summer colours that break apart to reveal a golden mango curd that oozes out beautifully. This particular flavour is a Singapore exclusive that was specially created with Mighty Jaxx, a local toymaker that the bakery is collaborating with at the moment.

The Lemon Meringue Pie is another fruity flavour for those who aren’t big fans of sickly sweet pastries. You’ll find a lush lemon curd generously piped into the sugar-coated croissant, then topped with a sticky torched meringue and white chocolate shards for good measure.

The Peanut Butter Milkshake cruffin, only available on the weekends

Did you really go to Mr Holmes Bakehouse if you didn’t snap a picture of its neon sign with a box of cruffins? We think not.

For now, the flagship store is home to three cruffin flavours: Peanut Butter Milkshake, Mint Chocolate Chip Cream and Tiramisu Cream. We recommend coming down for the weekend special, the Peanut Butter Milkshake Cruffin, but even if you can’t make it, don’t fret. The Mint Chocolate Chip Cream found itself to be a firm favourite amongst those who tried it, especially with its refreshing bursts of mintiness between the buttery layers.

Pulled Pork Sandwich with focaccia and arugula salad

The bakery has collaborated with local toymaker Mighty Jaxx for a pop-up, with merch of the studio’s character Monixx available for purchase

If you’re the kind who cannot pass off desserts as lunch, Mr Holmes Bakehouse Singapore also has a neat selection of savouries for guests to pick from. Peckish diners can always opt for the Bacon Habanero Sandwich, Pulled Pork Sandwich or the Grilled Chicken Salad. Vegetarian friends can choose between the Tomato Pesto Melt and the Kale Pomegranate Salad. Want something in-between? The Ham and Cheese croissant makes for a great alternative too.

Mr. Holmes Bakehouse Singapore is located at 9 Scotts Road, #01-01/02/03 Pacific Plaza, Singapore 228210. It is open from 8 am to 6 pm daily (with limited quantities available).