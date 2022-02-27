Home > Food & Drink > Dining > Going to Bangkok? Order these 9 must-try dishes at Michelin-starred Jay Fai
Food & Drink
27 Feb 2022 10:15 AM

Lifestyle Asia
Food & Drink
We’re all familiar with Jay Fai, both the iconic owner and the Michelin-starred street-side restaurant. Here are nine must-try dishes to order at Raan Jay Fai.

Bangkok is not Bangkok without street food, and Jay Fai is the coolest kid on the street food block. The street-side Thai restaurant has retained its Michelin star for four years in a row (2018-2022) now. Supinya Junsuta, more commonly known as Jay Fai, is the mastermind behind all the iconic dishes the outlet has to offer.

Her signature goggles have become as far-famed as her wok-fired food, setting a fashion statement flaunted in front of a coal-fired stove glistening with dancing flames. All hail the queen of Bangkok street food.

jay fai
Image credit: @jayfaibangkok/Instagram

Located on Mahachai Road, the concert-resembling endless line is hard to miss. Now a hot pit stop for foodies as well as discerning diners and international chefs, this spot attracts anyone and everyone with a curious palette for the starred street food. Michelin Star, Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, Netflix – Jay Fai has ticked all the boxes.

The next time you’re dining at this world-famous street-side food joint in Thailand, make sure to order these must-try dishes (yes, crab omelette is on the list). These nine dishes here will make growing grey and old while queuing worth it, trust us.

9 must-try dishes at Jay Fai in Bangkok:

1. Crab Omelette

Of course, first on the list is the most popular dish of all, Crab Omelette. Eggciting.

jay fai crab omelette
Image credit: @fortunateeating/Instagram

2. Thai Stir-fried Rice Noodle

Thai Stir-fried Rice Noodle, locally known as Phad See Ew. 

jay fai
Image credit: @jayfaibankok/Instagram

3. Seafood Drunken Noodle

Get drunk off joy eating Jay Fai’s Phad Khee Mao. 
jay fai bangkok
Image credit: @jayfaibankok/Instagram

4. Stir-Fried Prawns in Yellow Curry

Authentic stir-fried curry, anyone?

jay fai bangkok
Image credit: @jayfaibankok/Instagram

5. Dried Congee

The dish to order if you want to do your body a service.

jay fai bangkok
Image credit: @fortunateeating/Instagram

6. Prawn and Holy Basil Stir-Fry

Cannot really dine at a Thai restaurant and not order Kraphao, can we?

7. Seafood Tom Yum

Another archetypal dish in Thai cuisine.
Image credit: @ sawasdeeshare/Instagram

8. Stir-fried Rice Noodle with Seafood

Stir-fried Rice Noodle with Seafood, locally known as Phad Thai. 

Image credit: @jayfaibankok/Instagram

9. Stir-fried Crabmeat with Black Pepper Sauce

Sugar, spice, and everything nice? This is the dish to order.

Image credit: @jayfaibankok/Instagram

Jay Fai is open Wednesday-Sunday from 9.00am-9.00pm. For reservations, email  jayfaibangkok@gmail.com. 

(Hero and featured image credit: Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto via Getty Images & @alleyttle via Instagram)

Bangkok Dining Bangkok Restaurants street food Jay Fai
