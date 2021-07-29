All the special menus you need to order this National Day 2021

We don’t think we’ve ever had a National Day like this before.
Sure, COVID-19 was still raging this time last year, but we pulled through with a scaled down lineup of activities like the F-15SG fighter jet aerial display, the Red Lions free-fall jump, and the mobile column all taking place in different locations around the island. We even managed an evening show at The Star Performing Arts Centre, featuring films and performances by Singaporean artistes over broadcast.
Unfortunately, the yearly affair has been postponed to 21 August this year, following the tightened restrictions of phase two (heightened alert). P.S: This doesn’t mean we get two public holidays.
While we might not be able to experience the same sort of atmosphere and celebrations, we’re commemorating National Day 2021 the best way we know how — with food, of course. At the very least, it’s an excuse to feast, right?
If that sounds like your jam, we’ve got you covered. Here are all the special menus you need to order in this National Day 2021.
(Hero and featured image credit: Tablescape)
Shangri-La is marking Singapore’s 56th birthday with a whole slew of celebrations, particularly for foodies across the island. The festivities begin with the Peranakan Set Menu, a four-person feast packed with ingredients to make your own popiah at home, Fish Maw Soup with Chinese Cabbage and Mushrooms, Babi Pongteh and Nyonya Chicken Curry with Potatoes, among others. If the carrot cake dessert from the set isn’t quite enough to satisfy your sweet tooth, then perhaps the jolly set of nine red velvet cupcakes featuring some truly Singaporean designs will do the job instead.
Self pick-up is available, and there is a flat fee of S$20 per delivery location. Complimentary delivery is applicable for purchases above S$200.
It doesn’t take much to make us happy. Sometimes, all we need is a few of our favourite dishes and a discount code to keep us going. PS. Gourmet — home to outlets like PS.Cafe, contemporary Japanese restaurant Jypsy, and Anglo-Chinese Chopsuey Cafe — is offering free delivery for their customers (minimum spend varies from S$45 to S$80) from 2 — 15 August via Deliveroo. This means you’ll probably find us stuffing ourselves silly with its famous shoestring fries and the iconic Double Blackout Chocolate Cake next week. Pick-up your meal from the restaurant and you’ll enjoy a 20-percent discount on all orders at any of their outlets (excluding retail wines, retail products and gift vouchers).
Restaurant Gaig pays homage to Singapore with a month-long exclusive on the menu: the Oyster Omelette. Available only from 1 — 31 August, this rendition sees a flat omelette crowned with two raw oysters and generous dollops of caviar, a marriage between the familiar favourite and Executive Chef Marti Carlos’ Catalonian background. The team also knows that one dish won’t be enough satisfy anyone’s hunger pangs, so they’ve curated four different set menus for the occasion. Those looking to munch on a number of bites can pick the tapas-focused Vermouth Time, while peckish guests can choose Menu Cerdanya – a hearty Catalan feast of tapas and main courses.
Takeaway orders enjoy a 10 percent discount on the total amount of the bill, while delivery fees of S$10 or S$20 (depending on distance) apply. Free delivery is applicable for orders over S$200.
The Coconut Club is releasing its National Day Set for two only for the month of August on Oddle, and we couldn’t be more excited. Aside from their incredibly lemak Nasi Lemak, the set also comes packed with the restaurant’s Wok Fried Kacang Panjang and Homemade Otah. For dessert, look forward to the Coconut Sorbet, an exclusive collaboration with Birds of Paradise using The Coconut Club’s premium cold-pressed coconut milk. This dairy-free pint is refreshing, creamy and highly addictive, so be sure to order a couple more while you’re at it.
In the spirit of National Day, Heart of Darkness is introducing three new Singapore-inspired pizzas to its menu. Take your pick from the Blue Sea Chili Crab, a mildly spicy number with sun-dried tomatoes and fresh crab meat, the Rendang in the Gendang that’s packed with juicy pieces of rendang meat, or the Bangaluru, a vegetarian option with a fragrant curry base that’s topped with grilled eggplant, as well as green and red capsicum.
If you’re looking to do some good for the F&B community during this trying period, Heart of Darkness will also be offering a one-for-one pizza deals, with the opportunity for customers to send a free pizza to any of their favourite restaurants or bars, available every Monday and Thursday of the PH2A.
If you missed Tablescape’s Sofa Menu during National Day last year, don’t fret. They’re bringing it back once again as we celebrate our nation’s independence at home, in light of dining restrictions. The spread at Tablescape this year will spotlight a harmonious blend of East and West, complete with strong local flavours and inspirations. Take the Baguette with Ham and Hae Bee Hiam Mayo, for instance. The toasted baguette sandwich is stuffed with sliced Pistachio Mortadella before it’s topped with a mildly spicy Hae Bee Hiam Mayo, Ebi and Salmon Roe. Other highlights include the Chicken Satay Pot Pie, the Foie Gras Terrine with Pear Compote and the Chili Crab Tartlet.
The Sofa Menu (for two diners) will only be available from 1 — 30 August 2021, and delivery is complimentary with a purchase of two sets or more.
From 1 — 31 August, Yan is celebrating the occasion with our favourite brunch treat: dim sum. The National Day Dim Sum Party Takeaway Set, good for three or four diners, comes with a mouthwatering seven-course spread of delectable dishes, including the Chicken Satay, the Seafood Mee Goreng and perennial favourites like the Steamed Fresh Prawn Dumplings. Not one for sets? A special selection of a la carte items is also available. We recommend the Steamed Xiao Long Bao with Minced Pork and Chilli Crab Meat Soup, as well as the Steamed Laksa Buns with Chicken and Mushroom.
There is flat fee of S$15 nett for delivery to one location, and free delivery is applicable for orders above S$100. A 15-percent discount will also be offered for all self-collection orders placed directly with restaurant.
Chico Loco is keeping the party going — fireworks or not — with a parade-worthy lineup of signature Chico Loco dishes. Think a medley of Salted Egg, spicy Curry, nutty Satay and Black Pepper sauces to accompany the diner’s classic rotisserie chicken or lamb. You can also expect a special comeback of the Chipotle Barbecued Baby Back Pork Ribs and the smoky Chile Colorado Beef Short Ribs. We can’t say no to dessert either, especially when it’s mouthwatering treats like the Raisin Bread Butter Pudding with Mezcal Dulce Leche and the sweet Prickly Pear Agua Fresca.
Chico Loco’s National Day menu is exclusively available for islandwide delivery and takeaway from 30 July — 18 August, with a pre-order of three working days.
We’re not leaving our plant-based friends out of the celebrations. Green Common is commemorating the day with a 100-percent vegan National Day set menu inspired by the distinct flavours of Singapore from 2 — 21 August. The delivery and takeway bundle kicks off with a vegan rendition of the Chilli Crab with the Singapore Chilli Crabless Cake, before moving on to the Pandan Nasi Lemak and Traditional Nonya Kueh for dessert. We’re washing it all down with the Singapore Sling PG 13 mocktail, concocted with fresh pineapple, orange, strawberry and lime juice, as well as lemon lime bitters and simple syrup.