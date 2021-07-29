All the special menus you need to order this National Day 2021

We don’t think we’ve ever had a National Day like this before.

Sure, COVID-19 was still raging this time last year, but we pulled through with a scaled down lineup of activities like the F-15SG fighter jet aerial display, the Red Lions free-fall jump, and the mobile column all taking place in different locations around the island. We even managed an evening show at The Star Performing Arts Centre, featuring films and performances by Singaporean artistes over broadcast.

Oh, pre-COVID days. Who knows when we’ll be able to gather like this again? (Image credit: Rogan Yoh on Unsplash)

Unfortunately, the yearly affair has been postponed to 21 August this year, following the tightened restrictions of phase two (heightened alert). P.S: This doesn’t mean we get two public holidays.

While we might not be able to experience the same sort of atmosphere and celebrations, we’re commemorating National Day 2021 the best way we know how — with food, of course. At the very least, it’s an excuse to feast, right?

If that sounds like your jam, we’ve got you covered. Here are all the special menus you need to order in this National Day 2021.

