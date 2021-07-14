All the new afternoon teas in Singapore you have to look out for

With dining being the unofficial national pastime here in Singapore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that we’re spending the hours between lunch and dinner on food — afternoon tea, to be specific.

After all, who can say no to beautiful sweets and savouries being brought out on a golden tier, complete with some tea and a glass of bubbly or two?

If you’ve exhausted your list of afternoon tea options in Singapore, don’t fret. We’ve rounded up all the new ones you’ve got to look out for. Read on for the full list.

(Hero and featured image credit: Andaz Singapore)