6 new afternoon teas in Singapore to indulge in this May 2022

Another month, another round up of new afternoon teas in Singapore for your ultimate weekend of feasting.
There’s always a reason to indulge anyway: Mother’s Day, the relaxation of COVID-19 safety measures, surviving another week at work…it’s the small wins and celebrations that keep us going, right?
This month, The Grand Lobby at Raffles Hotel is transporting you on a new journey with its Sicily Afternoon Tea Experience, but if you’re one to bathe in all of our multi-cultural glory, Rempapa has got a weekend experience full of familiar savouries and kuehs that’s perfect for the whole family.
Read on for the full list.
All the afternoon teas in Singapore to indulge in this May 2022:
An afternoon tea experience at MO Bar is always welcomed, and for many reasons. Apart from a generous, delicious spread they serve at the table and affable wait staff that attend to you, it’s also a great way for non-alcoholics to enjoy the bar experience without drinking. If you haven’t already booked something for Mother’s Day, the Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea Experience at MO Bar comes with savouries that include ingredients like the Alaskan king crab, Citrus-marinated Boston lobster and Champagne ham, while the sweets take on a familiar touch with flavours of pandan, coconut, chocolate. MO Bar is, after all, no. 8 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 list.
MO Bar’s Mother’s Day Afternoon Tea is available from 7 to 8 May 2022.
Both you and mum are busy people, we get it. Thankfully, Tablescape has got you covered for the entire month. The Mother’s Day set includes their take on the nostalgic egg and ham sandwich with the Turkey Ham, Quail Egg and Lemon Aioli Sour Dough, as well as more decadent options such as the Vol Au Vent, Foie Gras, Smoked Duck and Passion Fruit. If you’re dining in from now till 8 May with minimum spend of S$78++ in one receipt (applicable to orders of Afternoon Tea Set, Sunday Brunch or from the a-la-carte menu for both lunch and dinner), the table is entitled to redeem one Appelles Bath Collection, while stocks last.
Tablescape’s afternoon tea is available for the entire month of May. Those who wish to indulge in the tea set at home can order it online for takeaway at S$78 nett.
The new Hilton Singapore Orchard’s very own botanical-inspired lobby lounge and bar has unveiled an afternoon tea experience for guests and diners to enjoy in town. The Ginger.Lily ‘A Storied Orchard Trail Afternoon Tea Experience’ takes you on a journey of Mini Lobster Rolls, Smoked Beef Burgers, d Blue Hibiscus Bars and Spiced Apple Tatins, complete with free flow coffee and tea. The experience doesn’t end in at the locale either: leave with a takeaway confection — a petite token made especially for afternoon tea — to reminisce the Ginger.Lily experience at home.
For a more casual spring date out with none of the savouries, Leckerbaer’s Afternoon Tea Set is a curated selection of Spring-themed treats. Each set comes with a delightful mix of four new småkagers, a Lemon & Verbena Tart, a Berry Tart and two mugs of Rose Latte to wash it all down with. Grab the set in store if you can, but if you’re one for treats at home, order it online for delivery or takeaway.
The afternoon tea set is available from now to 30 May.
Rempapa is where you’ll want to be when you’re craving for a taste of Singapore during tea time. Here, apart from two servings of coffee, tea, mocktails, or soft drinks, you’ll be able to enjoy a fine selection of familiar five savouries and five kuehs. If you’re the kind who needs to know what’s exactly on the menu, think bites of Naked Curry Puff, Kong Bak Pau, Glutinous Rice as well as Kueh Kosui, Kueh Salat, and Kueh Bingka.
We’re always excited to see which city or region The Grand Lobby is featuring for their thematic afternoon tea, and this time, we’re travelling to the coastal island of Sicily. The three-tier silver stand will come studded with Italian classics like the The Authentic Sicilian Hero, layered with a variety of indulgent cheeses, salami, and pesto, as well as scrumptious Tramezzini Sandwiches with tuna, egg and olives. Besides the locale’s signature home-made original and raisin scones and strawberry rose jam that we’re always excited for, sweets here include the Cannoli, Cassata and the Granita al Limone
The Sicily Afternoon Tea is available from 16 May to 28 August 2022.