6 new afternoon teas in Singapore to indulge in this May 2022

Another month, another round up of new afternoon teas in Singapore for your ultimate weekend of feasting.

There’s always a reason to indulge anyway: Mother’s Day, the relaxation of COVID-19 safety measures, surviving another week at work…it’s the small wins and celebrations that keep us going, right?

This month, The Grand Lobby at Raffles Hotel is transporting you on a new journey with its Sicily Afternoon Tea Experience, but if you’re one to bathe in all of our multi-cultural glory, Rempapa has got a weekend experience full of familiar savouries and kuehs that’s perfect for the whole family.

Read on for the full list.

All the afternoon teas in Singapore to indulge in this May 2022:

(Hero and featured image credit: Raffles Hotel Singapore)