Rojak doughnuts and burnt cheese croissants: 6 new bakeries to visit this December

Fresh out of the oven this December are six new bakeries in town making Belgian waffles, cruffins, artisanal loaves, crossover croissants and buns that hark back to Singapore’s simpler times.

One of them is The Kampong Bakery. Combining international pastries with nostalgic flavours, they offer bombolonis – a filled doughnut of Italian origin – with rojak, and cinnamon rolls remixed with traditional Chinese medicine ingredients. On Sentosa, Panamericana Bakery offers classic and well made breads like brioche, focaccia and sourdough loaves.

Bugis gets a branch of The Marmalade Pantry Petite, which is serving delicate tarts and hearty Belgian waffles exclusive only to that outlet. Le Levain is a new venture of chef Wythe Ng, formerly of two hit bakeries in Singapore, who now slings bo bo cha cha croissants and speculoos cruffins near Bendemeer. Finally, Tiong Bahru Bakery continues its roll out across the island with two new outlets in Orchard and Serangoon Gardens.

Here are six new bakeries in Singapore this December.