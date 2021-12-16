Rojak doughnuts and burnt cheese croissants: 6 new bakeries to visit this December

Fresh out of the oven this December are six new bakeries in town making Belgian waffles, cruffins, artisanal loaves, crossover croissants and buns that hark back to Singapore’s simpler times.
One of them is The Kampong Bakery. Combining international pastries with nostalgic flavours, they offer bombolonis – a filled doughnut of Italian origin – with rojak, and cinnamon rolls remixed with traditional Chinese medicine ingredients. On Sentosa, Panamericana Bakery offers classic and well made breads like brioche, focaccia and sourdough loaves.
Bugis gets a branch of The Marmalade Pantry Petite, which is serving delicate tarts and hearty Belgian waffles exclusive only to that outlet. Le Levain is a new venture of chef Wythe Ng, formerly of two hit bakeries in Singapore, who now slings bo bo cha cha croissants and speculoos cruffins near Bendemeer. Finally, Tiong Bahru Bakery continues its roll out across the island with two new outlets in Orchard and Serangoon Gardens.
Here are six new bakeries in Singapore this December.
The Kampong Bakery is a modern spin on the good old days. Founded by Jonathan Emmanuel of The Local Collective and head chef Ng Si Ying, they pay tribute to traditional flavours by combining them with Western style pastries.
Rojak Bomboloni, for instance, brings the characteristic aroma of ginger flower to a diplomat cream, with shrimp paste caramel and peanut brittle adding a sweet-savoury crunch to a fluffy doughnut. Amchoor, or green mango powder used widely in Indian cuisines, offers zest to the Amchoor Tart. Babka, an Eastern European yeast-leavened dough, feels familiar with salted egg yolk and laksa leaf pesto.
Other pastries include the pandan cream and gula Melaka Ondeh Bomboloni, and Gogan Roll, a cinnamon roll twist with goji berry, longan, and red dates.
The pastries are available in an assortment of five different styles (S$28) or four bombolonis (S$23).
Mondays to Fridays, 11am to 5pm
Panamericana, a bar and grill restaurant on Sentosa, has expanded with the launch of Panamericana Bakery. It aims to offer ‘a better bread’ for everyone through quality ingredients, no artificial enhancers or preservatives, and bakes that are made fresh daily.
Classics include the House Sourdough Loaf ($16+), made with Japanese wholewheat flour and bread flour, and the aromatic Potato Onion Loaf ($16+). Other staples include the Brioche ($14+), Focaccia ($14+), Frangipane Tart ($60+) and Pecan Pie ($60+). For house creations, look for the nutty Farro Sesame Sourdough Loaf ($16+) and fragrant Olive Lemon & Thyme Sourdough Loaf ($16+).
Baked goods are available for pre-order (three days in advance) for deliveries or takeaway daily.
Mondays to Sundays, 12pm to 10pm
La Levain is co-founded by Executive Chef Wythe Ng, who used to helm Keong Saik Bakery and Bakery Brera. His goal is to marry global influences and local flavours into French classics while abiding closely to the principles of artisanal baking.
Taste his vision in the La Levain Signatures Box ($38), comprising of eight savoury pastries such as Bo Bo Cha Cha Croissant, Banana Danish, Pommery Mustard Sausage Croissant, Pistachio Salted Caramel Cruffin and English Cranberry & Raisin Scone.
La Levain Classics Box ($30), on the other hand, is a set of six bakes featuring Burnt Cheese Croissant, Pain Au Chocolat, Brown Sugar Kouign Amann with Himalayan Sea Salt, Hojicha Mochi Croissant and Speculoos Cruffin.
Tuesdays to Sundays, 8.30am to 6.30pm
Following the opening of The Marmalade Pantry Petite at Singapore Management University (SMU) in September this year, the brand launched a second outlet at BHG in Bugis Junction with new and exclusive menu additions.
The latest location features a selection of tarts ($8.50+ each), including Passionfruit Meringue, which is topped with a lightly torched meringue adorned with edible gold flakes. The Chocolate Ruby is filled with rich dark chocolate cremeux and ruby chocolate ganache, while Lychee Rose is generously piped with mascarpone cheese. A petite rendition of the rustic pie, Pecan comprises of toasted pecans, whole hazelnuts, and an apricot glaze gel.
Belgian waffles (S$10.90+) are another highlight. Among the line up is Strawberries & Cream with French vanilla ice cream, while Affogato comes with chocolate powder whipped cream and a shot of espresso on the side to pour over. Savoury bites include Zucchini & Cheddar with sour cream and maple syrup, and Korean Spicy Chicken with Gochujang chilli sauce.
Other items include sandwiches, an afternoon tea set, and the well loved Marmalade Cupcakes.
Mondays to Sundays, 10am to 10pm
Tiong Bahru Bakery continues to expand across the island with two new locations, one in Orchard and latest one in Serangoon Gardens.
The new branches bring its signature croissants, kouign amanns and danishes to people in town and central eastern Singapore, along with sandwiches, sourdough loaves and pastries. Also on the menu is the exotic cheesecake, a limited item released earlier this year.
There’s also still time to win a year’s supply of croissant: just dine in at any TBB outlet from now till 9 January 2022, order a classic croissant, and if you find one with a custard filling – they’re calling it the golden croissant – you’ll get the classic for free for the rest of the year.
Tiong Bahru Bakery Serangoon Gardens
8 Maju Ave, Singapore 556686
Opening hours to be confirmed
Tiong Bahru Bakery Scotts Square
6 Scotts Road, #01-06/07, Singapore 228209
Mondays to Sundays, 8am to 8pm