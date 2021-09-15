From new menus to refreshed cocktails, here’s everything to eat this September 2021

We don’t think we’ve ever been short of food options here in Singapore.
The competitive dining scene here has propelled restaurants and bars alike to constantly reevaluate their dishes, along with a slew of innovative dishes that originate from just about anything possible, whether it’s seasonal ingredients, a twist on traditional dishes, or even a chef’s heritage.
We, however, are not one to complain. After all, this just means that as diners, we’ll be able to excite and refresh our palates all the time.
From revamped and special anniversary menus to new cocktails to try, here’s everything we’re eating this September 2021.
Last year saw the success of chef Mariana’s debut at The Butcher’s Wife, complete with Brazilian and Asian parallels scattered throughout the dishes served. This year, she’s taken the liberty of switching things up with a brand new, singular all-day dining menu, as well as extended hours. We were gutted to learn that the Mini Corn on Fire would no longer available, but in its place is the crunchy Sago & Coconut Prawns with açai berry mayo — an equally worthy alternative to the delicious dish.
Avenue 87 has revamped its menu just in time for its one-year anniversary. Here, co-Chef-Founders Glen Tay and Alex Phan reflect on their personal memories to showcase a series of flavours that will be at once new to diners, yet heartwarmingly familiar on the palate. On both the five- and seven-course menus, diners will find dishes like the Tofu, an elevated rendition of the traditional tao kwa bao. Here, the double fried pressed tofu retains its crispy shell and spongey texture, and is stuffed with a textural medley of Japanese cucumber, OmniMeat, shallots, and garlic. To add a bit of local flavour, it’s crowned with a single quail egg and braised reduction.
Pro tip: the new Lounge at Avenue 87 on the second floor of the shophouse space is the perfect way to spend time with friends after dinner — with cocktails in hand, of course.
As with the changing seasons, Jann has unveiled a menu spotlighting the freshest of summer produce this year. Spoiler alert: we spent a little too long at lunch indulging in this specially curated, but it was truly #noregrets. Head to the link here for our full review.
It’s a new era for Butcher’s Block, for the kitchen is now being helmed by Chef de Cuisine Jordan Keao, formerly of one Michelin-starred Burnt Ends. The “wood-fire focused” menu comes with a dazzling array of favourites at the table, including a gluten-free and Barley Risotto with Chanterelle Mushroom. The creamy, earthy delight unmistakably resembles the iconic rice dish, yet serves to be beautifully light on the palate thanks to its barley substitute.
Ichigo Ichie, helmed by chef Akane Eno, has always been a destination for consistently delicious Kappo dishes right in the heart of the city. As part of their new initiative inspired by sanpō yoshi (the practice of giving back to the community), a portion of the month-long sanpō yoshi menu (pen down your reservation for 15 September to 15 October!) will be used to purchase sake quality rice from rice farmers in Yamagata to craft sake from Azumano Fumoto Sake Brewery. Diners who manage to grab a seat for the sanpō yoshi menu during its run will also receive a complimentary bottle of the private label bottle of sake — exclusive to Ichigo Ichie, of course — when they return for dinner.
Besides doing good and also treating your future self to sake, this menu will also feature some stunning ingredients like the Iga Beef, derived only from 30 month-old virgin female cows that’s only found at Ichigo Ichie. The lean and fatty bits from the marbled beef balanced each other perfectly when we savoured it at a tasting, and we found ourselves grabbing an extra bowl of rice to savour it all.
How many drinks can you conjure up in an ode to Ernest Hemingway? You don’t have to think too much for the answer — just head to The Old Man Singapore. The latest iteration of the bar’s fleet of cocktails centres around the literary giant’s life and love, with tipples such as the #1899, creamy connection of Havana Rum, soy milk kefir, rotovap pandan distillate, gomme and orange soda dedicated to the innocence of childhood.
One Michelin starred Art has partnered up with Krug, Château d’Esclans, Hennessy and more for a one night only degustation menu you won’t forget. Set against the beautiful Marina Bay skyline, executive chef Daniele Sperindio will be dishing out this exclusive five-course wine pairing dinner on 30 September 2021. Reservations are required.