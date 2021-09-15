From new menus to refreshed cocktails, here’s everything to eat this September 2021

We don’t think we’ve ever been short of food options here in Singapore.

The competitive dining scene here has propelled restaurants and bars alike to constantly reevaluate their dishes, along with a slew of innovative dishes that originate from just about anything possible, whether it’s seasonal ingredients, a twist on traditional dishes, or even a chef’s heritage.

We, however, are not one to complain. After all, this just means that as diners, we’ll be able to excite and refresh our palates all the time.

From revamped and special anniversary menus to new cocktails to try, here’s everything we’re eating this September 2021.

(Hero and featured image credit: Raffles Hotel Singapore)