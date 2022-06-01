It can be hard to keep up with Singapore’s ever-changing dining scene, but you don’t have to do the research yourself — we’ve done all the legwork for you.

This month, you’ll be excited to know that new omakase joints are available to satisfy your cravings. Sushi Yujo, for instance, presents course meals from an affordable S$98, helmed by chef Desmond Fong. If the name sounds familiar to you, here’s a friendly prompt: he was previously head chef at Les Amis Group’s Sushi Jin. If you’d like something a little different, chef Joe Leong’s duo-concept diner, Sonder Dining, seats 10 guests each night, armed with a two-price menu (S$138++ and S$198++) for you to choose from.

Other experiences you won’t regret trying include Café Natsu, opened by Michelin-starred chef Lewis Barker, and fine-dining concept Restaurant Poise, whose kitchen is run by Steve Lancaster, the former ex-head chef Saint Pierre.

All the new cafes and restaurants in Singapore to bookmark this June 2022:

(Hero and featured image credit: Sushi Yujo)