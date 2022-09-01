It’s never a dull moment for gourmands in Singapore when a new month also brings new cafes and restaurants to our shores – September is no exception.

While news of Japan’s increase in daily travellers and the removal of non-guided tours come as heartening news for travel-starved holidaymakers, some might choose to err on the side of caution and satisfy their wanderlust via food here.

Those looking for an upscale locale can feast on a luxurious omakase at Sushi Sakuta, while others interested in quality ingredients at a more casual spot can head straight to Gyu San, a butchery-sando joint spotlighting the best of wagyu.

Read on for all the highlights this month.

All the new cafes and restaurants to sink your teeth into this September:

(Hero and featured image credit: Gyu San & Ce Soir)