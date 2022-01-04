All the new cafes and restaurants to feast at this January 2022

Welcome to 2022.

After what seemed like a long drawn out year of restrictions and tiny silver linings in sight, we’re welcoming new beginnings with a constant you can rely on every single month — our round-up of new cafes and restaurants to look forward to in 2022.

Yes, the jolly Christmas merrymaking may be over, but Chinese New Year is less than a month away, which means you have every reason to continue to wine and dine like the Kings and Queens you are (just don’t let your personal trainer see this).

If you’re like us and you’ve decided to leave your fitness goals for the new year to another day (or month), this is the article for you.

Here’s our list of the best new cafes and restaurants in Singapore to feast at this January 2022:

(Hero and featured image credit: Marguerite)