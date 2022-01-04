All the new cafes and restaurants to feast at this January 2022

Welcome to 2022.
After what seemed like a long drawn out year of restrictions and tiny silver linings in sight, we’re welcoming new beginnings with a constant you can rely on every single month — our round-up of new cafes and restaurants to look forward to in 2022.
Yes, the jolly Christmas merrymaking may be over, but Chinese New Year is less than a month away, which means you have every reason to continue to wine and dine like the Kings and Queens you are (just don’t let your personal trainer see this).
If you’re like us and you’ve decided to leave your fitness goals for the new year to another day (or month), this is the article for you.
Here’s our list of the best new cafes and restaurants in Singapore to feast at this January 2022:
(Hero and featured image credit: Marguerite)
Jump To / Table of Contents
Chef/Owner Michael Wilson has transformed the previous Pollen locale to Marguerite, which spotlights his take on seasonal produce through a beautiful 7-course menu. His ‘debut’ menu is delightful on all accounts — from the deceptively simple Heirloom Carrot to the most delicate, poached Ora King Salmon we’ve ever eaten (like, ever), it’s safe to say we’ll be coming back for more in the months to come.
When Kilo Lounge and Camp Kilo shuttered its doors, fans were left devastated, devoid of one less spot in Singapore for some good grub and good vibes. The wait is over, as Kilo Singapore finds itself in the same Duxton Hill locale, complete with a menu that continues to serenade its undying love for Latin American fare. Crowd favourites on the menu include the Classic Steak Tartare on Confit Potato, and of course the familiar Signature Kilo Squid Ink Rice with Crispy Calamari, best washed down with a bottle of natural wine or a cocktail or two.
Szechuan Court at Fairmont has taken a backseat for good, and in its place is House of Wei. The Chinese restaurant, which will still be led by chef Mok and team, will focus on time-honoured classics laced with modern twists, a balanced middle ground for both traditionalists and modern diners of today. The Mok-Style Shanghainese Braised Lion Head, for instance, is an aromatic version of the classic Shanghainese dish, elevated with addictive whispers of aromatic black truffle.
In partnership with 1855 F&B, chef Marvas Ng has dreamed up a personal culinary map for himself that manifests in a Mod-Asian dining locale, Path. Think East Asian ingredients, sauces and condiments that’s weaved together with French finesse, presented in the form of both set menus and a-la-carte options. Looking for a little surprise? A hidden Chef’s Table is set to bring you on a gastronomic adventure with an up-close and personal omakase-style dinner you won’t forget.
While the restaurant has no set date for its opening just yet, you can be sure it’ll debut sometime this month, so keep your eyes peeled for news on their socials here.
Some days we like heading to dressed up locales with relaxed pastel colours, but there are days we’d wanna go a little grunge — raw, even. Sound like your kinda mood? Head straight to Dawn, a textured, hole-in-the-wall locale that’s helmed by an ex-Kurasu barista Firdaus and Jane, who brings with her experience from locales like Ronin, Punch and Maxi Coffee Bar. The neat menu focuses on espresso-based drinks and filtered coffee, and guests can also order plates of homemade cakes and pastries that are available on rotation.
(Image credit: @__jinkool via Instagram)
If you’ve been cafe hopping around Seoul, you might have noticed an item called the Einspänner that’s been making its way around many artisanal joints. While we’re not sure how the Viennese coffee became popular there, it has found its way to Singapore too, this time in Abseil. The minimalist coffee house at Shenton Way deserves a visit next time you’re in town, for both its gorgeous monochromatic look and the coffee. The Einspänner, also known as the Abseil here, is crafted with double espresso, osmose water and sweet cream that forms a comfortable blend with the acidic brew. We’d take one of this everyday please.
(Image credit: @thearyworld via Instagram)
Chef David Tang is not an unfamiliar face to diners in Singapore. After a stellar run at Caffe Fernet, he’s opened a new Mod-Cali joint, that’s also under the Jigger & Pony Group, dubbed Rosemead. Read more about it here.