All the new cafes and restaurants to head to this September 2021

We hope you’re fully vaccinated, because it’s time for our monthly roundup of new cafes and restaurants to head to this month.
Despite the bleak outlook that the F&B industry is facing, many are still pushing on with new ventures and openings that cater to the ever-hungry residents on the island.
This month, we’re seeing a whole spectrum of establishments popping up, many of which are sister restaurants or additional outlets to existing dining spots. Not that we’re complaining though, because nothing beats having your favourite dishes at an even more convenient location than before.
We’re talking about everything from an ice-cream store by famed pastry chef Janice Wong, to nasi lemak by Shen Tan as she returns to her hawker roots.
Read on for the full list.
(Hero and featured image credit: Bedrock Origin)
You can always find yourself a reliable steak at Bedrock Bar & Grill at Somerset, but if a change of scenery is what you need, then a trip to Bedrock Origin at Sentosa will do you some good. The homegrown steakhouse will feature a flurry of its signature applewood fire grill dishes, but as an ode to its coastal address, an exclusive selection of seafood will be available too.
We trust that many will relish the Turbot On The Bone like we did, with its beautifully flakey flesh, crisp skin and a pairing of tomato salsa and umami kombu butter. Going plant-based? Tuck into the Plant-Based Beef Wellington or the hearty “Steak” Diane instead.
Celebrated pastry chef Janice Wong brings her expertise to a whole new arena: Softhaus, a multi-sensory ice-cream joint that’s full of fun and whimsy. Here, 16 flavours make up the menu — think scoops of tangy Mango Banana Passionfruit, a keto-friendly Chocolate Sorbet, and Pear Thyme Sorbet, each one available for a customisation with an array of 20 different toppings. Besides dressing up your scoop with macarons, crunchy popcorn, and handmade chocolates, you’ll also be able to have it in a waffle cone, cup, or the iconic rainbow bread. Plant-based milk and sugar substitute options are also available here.
OG Lemak may not be a cafe or a restaurant, but it’s definitely worth a visit. After all, this is chef Shen Tan’s comeback to the hawker scene with her famed 11-ingredient, twice-steamed nasi lemak at a humble stall in Newton Food Centre. The fluffy rice is paired with four sets on the menu: chicken rendang, crispy chicken, beef rendang or vegan sides. While you can only grab your dishes at the stall for dine-in or takeaway, we hear that there are plans for islandwide delivery. OG Lemak is also pending halal certification.
From the folks behind Lucali BYGB (read our review here) comes Proper Slice, an ode to the glorious old-school neighbourhood pizzerias of New York. Here, just head inside, grab your slice, pay and leave — it’s that simple. Besides thin oversized slices of pie, you’ll also be able to grab some of Proper Slices’ delicious sides, including meatballs, garlic knots, a gooey, meat-filled Stromboli, a dessert calzone, and the occasional “pie-in-a-cup.”
If there’s anything the pandemic has taught us, it’s that our health should always be of top priority. For a meal filled with delicious and nutritious food, head over to the third outlet of local cafe Carrotsticks & Cravings, located along Stanley Street. Apart from a menu of favourites, the Stanley outlet will also be home to an exclusive Breakfast Platter for two — complete with hearty accompaniments like Sourdough Bread, Labneh Cheese, Puff Pastry with herb dill cream cheese, your choice of protein, eggs and coffee.
With a restaurant name like Bouef, it’s not hard to guess what the restaurant is celebrating here. Beef in all its iterations, whether it’s raw, cured, or grilled. You won’t go wrong with the signature Asada ribeye, a 300-day grass-fed Argentinian Aberdeen black Angus that reads off as a tender, mouthwatering plate — best had with some wine and cheese.
After cementing its place along Martin Road and Stanley Street as the place to head to for brunch, Common Man Coffee Roasters (CMCR) is heading East to bring a bit of their coffee magic to diners in the area. Apart from CMCR signatures, Eastside fans will be privy to exclusive dishes and coffee at the outlet like the Sourdough Pancakes, a fluffy stack that can be had either sweet or savoury.
For a brew to remember your time at the new locale, try the CMCR (Joo Chiat) exclusive, the Boledu #COE 21. The single-origin expression is big on tropical and dried fruits notes with a sweet, warming mulled wine-like quality.