All the new cafes and restaurants to head to this September 2021

We hope you’re fully vaccinated, because it’s time for our monthly roundup of new cafes and restaurants to head to this month.

Despite the bleak outlook that the F&B industry is facing, many are still pushing on with new ventures and openings that cater to the ever-hungry residents on the island.

This month, we’re seeing a whole spectrum of establishments popping up, many of which are sister restaurants or additional outlets to existing dining spots. Not that we’re complaining though, because nothing beats having your favourite dishes at an even more convenient location than before.

We’re talking about everything from an ice-cream store by famed pastry chef Janice Wong, to nasi lemak by Shen Tan as she returns to her hawker roots.

Read on for the full list.

(Hero and featured image credit: Bedrock Origin)