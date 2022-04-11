There’s always something new and exciting for gourmands in Singapore.

Apart from new restaurants popping up around the island every month, existing joints have taken the liberty to excite the tastebuds of regulars and new diners with seasonal items, menus, and the likes so they can always experience something new when dining at their locales.

This month, we’re seeing a combination of revamped menus from Nae:um and one-Michelin-starred Restaurant Art, as well as seasonal, limited-time menu options from joints like Fukui and Xin Cuisine Restaurant.

Besides these restaurants, we also have lunch menu options from Marina Bay Sands Singapore (RISE, db Bistro & Oyster Bar and Spago by Wolfgang Puck, to be exact) that will make your afternoons infinitely better. The icing on the cake? These lunch sets can be paired with rewards from Marina Bay Sands’ loyalty programme, Sands Rewards LifeStyle.

If you haven’t signed up for Sands Rewards Lifestyle yet, we’re not sure what you’re waiting for. The complimentary loyalty program (sign up here) allows members to enjoy an additional 10 percent earnings — that’s 20 percent on your bill — when they dine in for lunch on weekdays (11am to 3.30pm) from 11 April to 31 May 2022. Best of all, guests will also be able to enjoy complimentary parking with a minimum of S$75++ for lunch at participating Sands Rewards F&B outlets. Guests can also redeem parking with only $4 Rewards Dollars (earned from just S$40++ dining spend). Check out the full list of lunch options here.

Hungry yet? Here are 10 new menus in Singapore you need to dig into this April 2022:

(Hero and featured image credit: Marina Bay Sands Singapore)