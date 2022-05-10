6 new menus to check out in Singapore this May 2022

We love discovering new restaurants just as the next person here in Singapore — our favourite past-time is, after all, pigging out. Thankfully, there are enough new menus in Singapore this May 2022 for that.
Yet, if you like to play it safe and spend your hard-earned dollars at a joint you’ve enjoyed dining at previously, all whilst savouring something a little different, we’ve got you. Besides, with the new inflation rates coming steadily along next year…let’s just say we’d do the same too.
This month, we’re seeing popular dining locales like Sen-ryo dish out new lunch set options for diners. Our favourite of the three? The Madai Ochazuke Set, a comforting, light meal that won’t leave you too stuffed for the rest of the day.
Those celebrating an occasion can head on to Revolver for some good ol’ grill and Indian cuisine, but if you’re one for dining in a cooler environment (and fancy a relaxing stroll after), Marguerite (located in the Flower Dome) is just the restaurant for you.
All of our favourite new menus in Singapore to check out this May 2022:
(Hero and featured image credit: Raffles Hotel Singapore and Marguerite)
Jump To / Table of Contents
Sen-ryo might have set up shop in Singapore at the height of the pandemic early last year, but it has found nothing but success here. The restaurant, which is regularly booked out, has won the hearts of diners here with dishes of exceptional quality and affordable prices. This time, they’ve come with three new weekday lunch sets to make your days even better. The Kushiyaki Set, for instance, sees a steaming bowl of rice and miso soup that’s served with izakaya favourites like ebi, hotate, tsukune, shiitake, and onion skewers. Get the Salmon Shioyaki Set if you have more traditional tastebuds, or try our favourite, the Madai Ochazuke Set. It comes with delicately sliced sea bream, bonito flakes, radish and leek on a bed of rice, along with a pot of Japanese green tea broth to pour into the bowl.
Grills rose in popularity last year, and a name that’s been going around gourmands here is Revolver, an award-winning progressive Indian grill on Tras Street. The fifth rendition of its menu continues to bring diners on a gastronomic adventure around India with captivating spice profiles and sauces. Highlights on the new menu include Baby Corn, Spiced Corn Porridge and Water Chestnuts, Stuffed Morrel, and Kerala Pepper Rice.
Bedrock Bar and Grill’s World Meat Series is in the running for its sixth year, and the second edition for 2022 spotlights the exceptional Dingley Dell Suffolk Red Pork in both an a la carte and set menu format. Think high levels of intramuscular fat — aka marbling — that lends a beautiful tenderness to the meat and a flavour profile unlike any other. We recommend trying the meat in all forms via the 5-Course Dinner Tasting Menu (available from Sunday to Thursday for dinner dine-in only), but if we had to pick from the a la carte menu (available daily for lunch and dinner), we’re making a beeline for the Prune-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin and the Breaded Pork Trotters.
There’s nothing more disappointing than buying an artisanal burger only to have to sink your teeth into a mediocre bite. Of course, that won’t be an issue if you’re at Wildfire Burgers. Apart from their already delicious menu, they’ve come up with two different burgers to make your decisions even harder. Meat lovers can go for the Sriracha Chicken Burger, an addictive number that packed with a juicy, fresh, oven-grilled chicken thigh, American cheese, sweet pickled carrots and radish, Spanish onions, butterhead lettuce, and sriracha mayo. The vegetarian-friendly Portobello & Friends, on the other hand, sees a lip-smacking charcoal-grilled portobello, semi-dried tomato, crumbled feta, sliced zucchini, butterhead lettuce, yakiniku sauce, and mayonnaise — yes, we’re salivating already.
In light of the bountiful harvests of Spring, Chef/Owner Michael Wilson of Marguerite has launched a new selection of lunch and dinner menus in the ethereal locale. The Dungeness Crab course, for instance, features a savoury cucumber meringue that’s crowned with Dungeness Crab and adorned with smatterings of French marigold, mizuna, and basil The lunch-only special of Pertuis Asparagus deserves special mention, and is first burnished on lychee wood before it’s rolled in egg yolk emulsion and topped with farmed black ants for acidity.
The seven-course tasting menu is available for dinner from Wednesdays to Sundays, and the new four-course lunch menu will be exclusively offered from Fridays to Sundays.
For a gastronomic springtime adventure with flavours much closer to home, head to 藝 yì by Jereme Leung. Here, the best of nature’s freshly harvested greens come presented in an exquisite menu that’s sure to impress. Think plates of Wok-fried Hokkaido Scallops & Imperial Vegetables with Grilled Green Pepper Sauce, the inventive Pan-fried Sea Cucumber stuffed with Minced Shrimps & Edamame Puree with Scallion Oil, as well as the Hand-made Noodles with Braised 8-head Abalone, Goose Palm & Mullet Roe Shavings in Scallion Oil. Apart from hearty dishes to share, the seasonal menu also features gorgeous, limited-time-only Steamed Mugwort Glutinous Dumplings stuffed with water chestnuts and mixed mushrooms too.