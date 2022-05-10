6 new menus to check out in Singapore this May 2022

We love discovering new restaurants just as the next person here in Singapore — our favourite past-time is, after all, pigging out. Thankfully, there are enough new menus in Singapore this May 2022 for that.

Yet, if you like to play it safe and spend your hard-earned dollars at a joint you’ve enjoyed dining at previously, all whilst savouring something a little different, we’ve got you. Besides, with the new inflation rates coming steadily along next year…let’s just say we’d do the same too.

This month, we’re seeing popular dining locales like Sen-ryo dish out new lunch set options for diners. Our favourite of the three? The Madai Ochazuke Set, a comforting, light meal that won’t leave you too stuffed for the rest of the day.

Those celebrating an occasion can head on to Revolver for some good ol’ grill and Indian cuisine, but if you’re one for dining in a cooler environment (and fancy a relaxing stroll after), Marguerite (located in the Flower Dome) is just the restaurant for you.

All of our favourite new menus in Singapore to check out this May 2022:

(Hero and featured image credit: Raffles Hotel Singapore and Marguerite)