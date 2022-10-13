5 new restaurants to check out along Orchard Road

From fun Japanese cuisine to a typical Italian bar, these five new restaurants have brought more culinary gems to Orchard Road.

New from the Les Amis Group include Élan, an accessible French restaurant with Asian touches, as well as witty Japanese concept Kissajin. Both establishments have opened at Shaw Centre.

Next door is Small Tables, which has taken over the frontage of Pacific Plaza to serve Ipoh signatures in a contemporary space. On the other side of Scotts Road, Kakushin offers minor tweaks to Japanese omakase that have an outsized impact.

Then it’s a short hop to the Regent Hotel, where Docletto has transformed itself into an all-day Italian cafe and bar serving antipasti, pizzas, and cheeses, combined with a shop selling gourmet foods from the boot-shaped country. Check them out below.

(Hero and featured image credit: Élan & Kakushin)

5 new restaurants along Orchard Road