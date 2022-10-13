5 new restaurants to check out along Orchard Road

From fun Japanese cuisine to a typical Italian bar, these five new restaurants have brought more culinary gems to Orchard Road.
New from the Les Amis Group include Élan, an accessible French restaurant with Asian touches, as well as witty Japanese concept Kissajin. Both establishments have opened at Shaw Centre.
Next door is Small Tables, which has taken over the frontage of Pacific Plaza to serve Ipoh signatures in a contemporary space. On the other side of Scotts Road, Kakushin offers minor tweaks to Japanese omakase that have an outsized impact.
Then it’s a short hop to the Regent Hotel, where Docletto has transformed itself into an all-day Italian cafe and bar serving antipasti, pizzas, and cheeses, combined with a shop selling gourmet foods from the boot-shaped country. Check them out below.
(Hero and featured image credit: Élan & Kakushin)
5 new restaurants along Orchard Road
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /5
Les Amis is synonymous with opulent French fine dining, but the group behind the three-star Michelin restaurant has opened Élan. It’s meant to be a more approachable concept that combines modern French cuisine with a sprinkling of Asian influence, and the group says the cooking is on par with upscale restaurants but served in generous portions and at accessible prices.
Starters include Foie Gras Bonbon, which comes in a dark chocolate shell with kumquat and marigold, and Carabinero Prawns with tagliolini, kelp, sea urchin, and yuzu sauce. Mains range from the crunchy Tilefish with bonito velouté to Pyrenées Lamb, while Australian M9+ 600g Wagyu Steak and locally-raised organic kampong roast chicken with jasmine rice pilaf are meant to be shared. A dessert highlight is the Lemon (S$20++), a variation of Les Amis’ sugar sphere that hides lemon compote and kaffir lime cream inside a white chocolate shell. Besides à la carte items, Élan offers a set lunch menu ($70++) and four-course dinner tasting menu (S$135++).
Starters: S$24++ – S$42++
Mains: S$38++ – S$170++
Desserts: S$19++ – S$36++
Mondays – Saturdays, 12pm – 2pm, 6.30pm – 10pm
2 /5
Dolcetto has turned itself from a bakery to an all-day Italian diner and market after a four-month makeover. Renovated to look like an elegant Milanese boutique, the Regent hotel venue takes inspiration from the country’s many food purveyors, cafes, bars, and gelato shops to offer all these in one location. It starts with the pasticceria in the morning, which serves over 70 regional and seasonal Italian pastries, including bomboloni, focaccia, cakes, and tarts.
Close to noon, the mercatino (market) opens, presenting a variety of antipasti, pizzetta, pastas, and sharing plates, accompanied by Italian wines, cocktails, and beers. True to its name, Dolcetto (Italian for little sweet) also has freshly made gelati, pralines, candies, and chocolates. Diners can choose to enjoy them in the revamped indoor and outdoor space, and take home specialty foods like cheeses, wine, pastas, sauces, and condiments. From 3pm to 7pm daily, Dolcetto has an aperitivo hour where selected cocktails, wines, and beers start from S$7++ each.
Pasticceria: 7.30am – 6pm
Mercatino: 11am – 9pm
3 /5
Understated Japanese flair lands in Scotts Square with the opening of Kakushin. The omakase restaurant aims to present the best seasonal produce with subtle tweaks, much of it down to the quiet brilliance of head chef Daniel Chan.
Formerly of Tatsu Sushi and Akashi, Chan has a way of introducing contrasts that tie dishes together. Buttery uni toast gets an herbaceous lift from oba (shiso) chimichurri, and sweet scallop sashimi is energised by tart, crunchy ginger flower. Black truffle lends an earthy backbone to snow crab chawanmushi, and salmon roe is marinated in a homemade ponzu sauce of orange, lemon, and soy to burst with sweet, savoury, and citrusy flavours. Chan’s tamago, which has a dense texture similar to kueh bingka, is also a draw.
Lunch omakase: S$228++
Dinner omakase: S$328++
Tuesdays – Sundays, 11.30am – 3pm, 6pm – 10pm
4 /5
Another new Les Amis Group brand at Shaw Centre outlets is Kissajin. A play on the word kissaten, which is Japanese for a tea or coffee house, the restaurant seeks to present typical Japanese fare in whimsical touches.
One way is to incorporate a game called yoyo tsuri. It involves fishing out water balloons using a hook and string, and at Kissajin, diners can dangle a similar setup over their bowl and pop it to reveal Goma Tofu, which is dressed in yuzu. The lunch and dinner omakase menu is similarly playful. Appetisers include a charcoal-battered karaage and persimmon-shaped mochi with red bean filling, and a sando holds together deep-fried tamago. Kagoshima wagyu either with curry rice or thin inaniwa udon signals the final savoury course, then it’s a dessert of Cream Anmitsu, a jelly with sweet azuki bean paste, seasonal fruits, cream, and brown sugar. To drink, Kissajin serves cream sodas with ice cream, beer cocktails, sake mojitos, and bottles of sake.
7-course omakase: S$68++
8-course omakase: S$98++
Daily, 12pm – 3pm, 6pm – 10.30pm
5 /5
Taking over the former Adidas boutique at Pacific Plaza is Small Tables. Designed like a retro-modern coffeeshop, the concept brings Ipoh cuisine through 26 dishes from small bites to mains, as well as Ipoh coffee, beer, and wine.
Led by executive chef Sandra Sim, who also runs Lady Boss Dining Club, her signature is Ipoh Curry Mee. Available either dry or with soup, the noodles are made fresh daily in Ipoh from natural spring water, and is joined by poached chicken and prawns, braised pig’s ears, pig’s skin, beansprouts, and mint in a prawn- and spice-heavy stock.
Sharing plates come in the form of Whole Fish Otah – otak-otak-stuffed yellow croaker baked in a banana leaf – and poached kampong chicken with scallion oil and sand ginger. For appetisers, there is the Ipoh Chee Cheong Fun, and Small Tables Sliders: scrambled eggs and house-made luncheon meat in between brioche buns. Made with condensed milk, the Ipoh White Coffee either comes hot or as a cold brew, or opt for Young Punks: cold brew coffee infused with either osmanthus, chocolate, or hazelnut.
Starters: S$12++ – S$18++
Mains: S$16++ – S$36++
Coffee: S$5.80 – S$7.50++
Mondays – Thursdays, 11.30am – 10pm
Fridays and Saturdays, 11.30am – 11pm
Sundays, 11am – 10pm